Elves ‘Breaking and Entering’ Houses of Formerly Homeless Families to Decorate for Holidays

Breaking and entering isn’t always a bad thing!

More than 200 California volunteers dressed as elves on November 29 to surprise dozens of formerly homeless families with warm holiday decorations and Christmas toys in their houses — ornaments and presents many of them would otherwise not be able to afford.

It’s the seventh year running for the “breaking and entering” surprise, hosted by Vista-based Solutions for Change, a non-profit that offers transitional and permanent affordable housing for families getting back on their feet. On the day of the event, the organization tells residents that urgent maintenance is being done on their units and they’ll need to evacuate for a few hours.

During that time, the sneaky volunteers (who purchase everything themselves) go into their designated homes and put up holiday decorations, stock pantries and provide basic home goods like towels and linens.

“I would not have been able to provide this for my family, so it was a truly beautiful surprise,” Tinishia Owens, a resident and single mother of five, tells PEOPLE. ‘The kids cried they were so astonished and overjoyed.

“It was a Christmas miracle!”

Tinishia and her children — Krishann Owens, 13, Daishun Owens, 9, Shaylese Jefferson, 8, Aalayliah Owens, 5, and 3-month-old Ryan Richard Rising Jr. — live in two of Solution for Change’s units and badly needed new sheets and food.

“The elves decorated our beds and put Christmas trees all over the house with presents underneath and even loaded our fridge and freezer with food!” says Tinishia, a 35-year-old housekeeper. “I was so baffled like it was a dream come true, it looked like a total house makeover.”

Colleen Cormier and her daughter, Kennedy, have been “breaking and entering” for four years.

“We were there when the families came home one year and the kids were running and screaming and saying, ‘Look at all the Christmas presents!’ ” Cormier, 44, tells PEOPLE. “They are beyond excited, it’s magical.”

This year, Cormier, a vice president at DELL EMC, started a drive at work to collect items like toothpaste, towels and toys for her designated family.

“We also put things all over their house to do together as a family like gingerbread house kits and sugar cookie mix,” she explains. “We just want this family to feel like this is their home.”