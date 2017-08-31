YouTube Star Becomes Mayor of Hell, Michigan, and Bans Heterosexuals in Move Mocking Trump’s Muslim Order

YouTube comedian Elijah Daniel had a very short political career on Wednesday when he was sworn in as the legal mayor of Hell, Michigan — and then impeached a few hours later.

The 23-year-old star’s ousting came after he outlawed heterosexuality in the unincorporated community of 72 people — a move the openly gay Daniel said he modeled after President Donald Trump‘s Muslim ban.

“My ban is a copy-and-paste of Trump’s Muslim ban, but with heterosexuals instead,” Daniel, who also penned a gay-themed erotic novel about Trump, told The Huffington Post.

“Growing up, I was always told that homosexuals would go to Hell,” Daniel wrote in his mayoral proclamation, which he shared on Twitter. “Now the heterosexuals are trying to take that from us too.”

“I am establishing new vetting measures to keep radical heterosexuals out of our town,” he added. “We want to ensure that we are not admitting into our town the very heterosexual threats we are fighting against. The straights coming into our town procreating, having more straight children to take our rightfully gay jobs. We only want to admit those into our town who will support our town and love deeply our people.”

“I currently feel as if it would just be safer to ban all heterosexuality until we can access the situation further and build a strategy to resolve our problem,” Daniel continued.

As acting mayor of Hell, Michigan I hearby ban all heterosexuals from entering our town. pic.twitter.com/uDuGWFATmS — former mayor elijah (@elijahdaniel) August 30, 2017

While Daniel’s brief ban did not allow heterosexuals to enter Hell, he would not deport those heterosexuals currently in the town. Instead, he offered them a chance to stay for a price.

“Any heterosexuals currently residing in Hell will instead be charged an $84,000 reproductive precautionary deposit, which will be returned after one year of abstinence from any heterosexual activities,” Daniel said, later adding that remaining heterosexuals would be forced to wear a scarlet H and cargo shorts in the town square “every morning to be publicly straight-shamed.”

Of course, like any good leader, Daniel offered an alternative for those heterosexuals who wanted to remain but didn’t want to comply with the above. A highly encouraged “heterosexual reparative therapy program” was offered so they could “denounce their heterosexuality” and “become gay like the rest of the town.”

“Make Hell Great Again,” Daniel wrote at the end of his decree.

Of course, the residents of Hell weren’t too happy with the heterosexual ban — and decided to remove Daniel from office.

It was a tough loss, though unlike most political careers it didn’t appear to take up too much of Daniel’s time and money. He had only spent two days trying to find a town in which he could become mayor. Hell charged him $100 for job, he told the HuffPost.

As of today, August 30th, 2017 I am the legal mayor of Hell, Michigan. This is real. I am the mayor of Hell. pic.twitter.com/J7fuaLnFKV — former mayor elijah (@elijahdaniel) August 30, 2017

After impeachment, Daniel assured his Twitter followers that his loss “would not affect my presidential run.”

“Being impeached was fun @realDonaldTrump, you should try it,” he wrote to the president.

And it appears Daniel has sweet memories of his time in the Michigan community.

“It’s a great place to visit,” he told the HuffPost. “Donald Trump should go to Hell anytime.”