Utah Mom Complains After Elementary School Tells Kids They 'Can't Say No' When Asked to Dance

Having a full dance card isn’t necessarily a sweet thing at a Utah elementary school after a parent has raised concerns about a rule that no child can reject another student’s invitation to dance at a Valentine’s Day party.

Natalie Richard, the mother of a sixth-grader at Kanesville Elementary School in Ogden, Utah, was shocked to learn that it would be against the rules for her daughter to decline another student’s dance request at the school’s annual “Hearts Day” event.

Richard has not yet responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment, but told Salt Lake City’s Fox 13 station that forcing children to say “yes” to every request isn’t a good policy.

It’s a bad message, she says, especially in light of the “Me Too” sexual abuse and harassment movement currently dominating headlines. Telling a girl that she has to say “yes” to a boy’s dance request reinforces the message that “girls can’t say ‘no,'” she told the news outlet.

“Psychologically,” my daughter keeps coming to me and saying, ‘I can’t say no to a boy,’ ” said Richard, who went to the school’s principal with her concerns and was told that students had followed dance guidelines for years with no complaints. “That’s the message kids are getting.”