Elderly Couple Dies Within Hours of Each Other After Wife Searches for Husband in Freezing Cold

An elderly couple died within hours of each after they ventured out into the brutally cold weather that has gripped their Canadian province since last week.

Police found the bodies of Grant Trieber, 90, and his wife Ada Triebner, 83, outside of their Ontario, Canada, cottage during a wellness check on the morning of January 3. Grant was found lying inside the couple’s barn, having died from a massive heart attack, according to Canada’s CBC. Provincial police say Ada likely went out into the elements sometime after to look for her husband before she fell victim to the subzero temperatures, which dipped to -14 degrees on the night before the couple was found. Investigators told the CBC that foul play is not expected, and it is not immediately clear exactly when the Triebers died.

“The kind and loving husband and father suffered from a massive heart attack and his loving and supportive wife died trying to save the love of her life,” reads the couple’s obituary on the Haskett Funeral Homes website. “Two beautiful lights have ceased to shine and this world will be forever a darker place.”

The couple’s neighbor, Jim Rowe, told the London Free Press that before retirement, Grant was a cash crop farmer and school bus driver, while Ada was a schoolteacher. Rowe—who lived down the street from the couple for 64 years—said Grant often remained active during his 20 years as a retiree, and could regularly be seen riding his bicycle or tinkering with machinery. But between all of his passions, he was most devoted to his wife, Ada, who had dementia and would often forget her longtime neighbors, Rowe added.

“They never did much apart from each other,” Rowe said. “They were so close, together all their lives.”

According to the LFP, Ada and Grant’s deaths come in the middle of a “deep freeze” that has gripped Southwestern Ontario since the beginning of January. Just last year, Ontario had experienced its warmest December on record, the organization notes.

According to the couple’s obituary, they had two daughters and several grandchildren. The couple lost a son to cystic fibrosis in 1987, reported the LFP.

“We so loved listening to Uncle Grant’s wonderful tales of days gone by, his boisterous laugh and to Aunt Ada saying ‘Oh, Grant!,” wrote Rob and Karen Jolly on the page. “They were, to us, an amazing example of how a marriage should be. They very obviously adored each other. We will miss them so much but find comfort in knowing that they are most definitely with the Lord.”

A funeral service will be held for the couple at Haskett Funeral Home in Exeter on Monday.