Louisiana Man Accidentally Crushes Wife to Death with Truck After His Foot Slips Off the Brake

A Louisiana community is mourning the death of a beloved teacher after the 66-year-old woman was killed by her husband’s truck on Monday, according to reports.

Edith Atkinson, a longtime teacher at False River Academy in New Roads, was walking around the back of her husband’s truck on the school grounds at around 2 p.m. when the 74-year-old man’s foot slipped off the brake and onto the gas by mistake, WBRZ reports.

She became pinned between the truck’s back bumper and the front of a bus, according to the station. She died later at a local hospital, WAFB reports.

“This is an unbelievable sad day for all of us at FRA as we mourn the loss of Mrs. Edith, our teacher, colleague, and friend. It seems impossible that she is gone,” school officials wrote in a statement on Facebook. “Mrs. Edith had such a presence and was a force to be reckoned with.”

Officials wrote that Atkinson had worked at the school for at least 30 years and often held study sessions for students at her home.

As news of Atkinson’s death spread, many of her former and current students remembered the late teacher on Facebook. One user called Atkinson her “favorite teacher.”

“My heart is literally broken!!!” she wrote. “I don’t think she could look at me without smiling are cracking up laughing at my “nerves serious” attitude. She will forever be remembered an missed. Rest easy Mrs. Edith an fly high!!! This student will love an remember you always and forever.”

Police told WBRZ that Atkinson’s husband, Michael, remained in the hospital following the crash on Tuesday but was expecting to be in stable condition.

Local residents told the station that the situation is made more devastating by the fact that Atkinson’s husband was well-known, and respected, in the community as well.

“They were such a good couple together, they were alike in so many ways,” Evelyn Gaspard, who lives just four miles from the Atkinsons, said.

No charges are expected to be filed in the incident, according to WBRZ.