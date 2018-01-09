Letter Penned by Australian Woman, 27, on Her Deathbed Goes Viral: 'Be Grateful for Each Day'

A heartbreaking but inspiring letter from a dying Australian woman has gone viral after her death.

Holly Butcher, 27, died from Ewing’s sarcoma and left behind a letter which she asked her family to post on her Facebook account after her death, according to News.com.au.

Butcher wrote about enjoying life to the fullest and talked frankly about her mortality as well as the things she wished she had more time to do, like raise her own family.

“It’s a strange thing to realise and accept your mortality at 26 years young,” she wrote. “It’s just one of those things you ignore. The days tick by and you just expect they will keep on coming; until the unexpected happens.”

“That’s the thing about life,” she continued. “It is fragile, precious and unpredictable and each day is a gift, not a given right. I’m 27 now. I don’t want to go.”

Holly Butcher Holly Butcher/Facebook

Butcher explained she led a healthy life, but that her disease had left her to realize there were more important aspects of living a healthy lifestyle, such as being healthy emotionally and mentally.

“Be grateful for each day you don’t have pain and even the days where you are unwell with man flu, a sore back or a sprained ankle, accept it is s— but be thankful it isn’t life threatening and will go away,” she wrote. “Whinge less, people! .. And help each other more.”

She confessed it was “a weird thing having money to spend at the end.. when you’re dying. It’s not a time you go out and buy material things that you usually would, like a new dress. It makes you think how silly it is that we think it is worth spending so much money on new clothes and ‘things’ in our lives.”

She offered a reminder to not spend time thinking about small issues, but to focus on experiencing moments with family and friends.

Holly Butcher/Facebook

“You might have got caught in bad traffic today, or had a bad sleep because your beautiful babies kept you awake, or your hairdresser cut your hair too short,” she wrote. “Your new fake nails might have got a chip, your boobs are too small, or you have cellulite on your arse and your belly is wobbling.”

“Let all that s— go,” she urged. “I swear you will not be thinking of those things when it is your turn to go.”

“I’m watching my body waste away right before my eyes with nothing I can do about it and all I wish for now is that I could have just one more birthday or Christmas with my family, or just one more day with my partner and dog. Just one more.”

Butcher also encouraged readers to donate more blood, revealing that it extended her life by one year.

“Oh and one last thing, if you can, do a good deed for humanity (and myself) and start regularly donating blood. It will make you feel good with the added bonus of saving lives,” she wrote. “I feel like it is something that is so overlooked considering every donation can save 3 lives! That is a massive impact each person can have and the process really is so simple.”

She added, “Blood donation (more bags than I could keep up with counting) helped keep me alive for an extra year – a year I will be forever grateful that I got to spend it here on Earth with my family, friends and dog. A year I had some of the greatest times of my life.”