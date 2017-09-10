Dramatic Video Shows Irma Waves Breaking Through Miami Seawall and Completely Flooding Streets

Miami is seeing the devastating effects of Hurricane Irma, the category 4 storm that hit the U.S. mainland early Sunday.

Matthew Spuler, who has been documenting the severe rain and winds from a sky-rise on Instagram, shared a video that showed the flooded streets in the downtown part of the city. The footage showed waves crashing and palm trees being blown around wildly.

“There is no seawall whatsoever,” Spuler narrates. “It’s amazing. It’s underwater.”

The Miami resident has shared numerous videos of the effects of the hurricane, including footage of a sailboat that had gotten loose near the buildings and the flooding in the bottom floor of his building. He said that he was yelling to have his voice heard over the intense winds.

More flooding images #hurricaneirma #miami @nbc6 @cbsmiami @wsvn @local10news @cnn @weatherchannel A post shared by Matthew Spuler (@matthew.spuler) on Sep 10, 2017 at 8:08am PDT

Boat has broken loose and is floating down the bay in #miami due to #hurricaneirma @weatherchannel @cnnweather @local10news @cbsmiami @nbc6 @wsvn A post shared by Matthew Spuler (@matthew.spuler) on Sep 10, 2017 at 7:08am PDT

Building starting to flood on the bottom floor due to #hurricaneirma #miami @weatherchannel @cnn @local10news @wsvn @cbsmiami @nbc6 A post shared by Matthew Spuler (@matthew.spuler) on Sep 10, 2017 at 8:48am PDT

#hurricaneirma in #miami is now at its most violent. Having to scream to have my voice heard @CNN @weatherchannel @nbc6 @cbsmiami @wsvn @local10news @reuterseyewitness A post shared by Matthew Spuler (@matthew.spuler) on Sep 10, 2017 at 9:12am PDT

Local reporter Omar Lewis added on Twitter that Irma was turning Miami streets “into rivers” and shared a shot of the massive flooding taking place.

#HurricaneIrma is quickly turning Miami streets into rivers. pic.twitter.com/ZYkwiJ0Rbl — Omar Lewis (@OlewisON7) September 10, 2017

On Sunday morning, Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn warned residents that they were “about to get punched in the face by this storm.”

Buckhorn added, “We know we are ground zero for this storm. We have avoided it for 90 years but our time has come to be ready.”

Irma made landfall at 9:10 a.m. ET at Cudjoe Key, Florida, packing maximum sustained winds of 130 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.

Florida residents who are hunkering down are already documenting its impact on social media, sharing videos of flooded streets, collapsed cranes and fallen trees.

Hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses have lost power, according to the Associated Press. The Miami-Dade Police Department announced Sunday morning that they were pulling deputies from off the streets and would briefly be unable to respond to emergency calls.

At least three deaths were reported in Florida in relation to the hurricane.

ABC News reports a Monroe County man was killed after losing control of a truck that carried a generator as winds whipped at tropical-storm strength. Two others died in a car crash in the rain in Hardee County.

Irma, a Category 5 hurricane with 180 mph winds, hit Puerto Rico on Wednesday night after smashing a string of small northern Caribbean islands, leaving many residents without power.

Irma — one of the strongest storms ever recorded on the Atlantic — has killed at least 24 people in the Caribbean islands, according to CNN.

Another hurricane, Jose, strengthened to an “extremely dangerous category 4” storm, the National Hurricane Center said on Friday.

The second storm has sustained top wins of 150 mph, according to the Associated Press, and is expected to move west to northwest into the Atlantic Ocean over the next few days, reported CNN.