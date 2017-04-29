Delta Pilot Hits Passenger Fighting with Another Passenger on Jet Bridge

A Delta Airlines pilot was videotaped smacking a female passenger who was fighting with another passenger to “deescalate” the fight at an Atlanta airport on April 21, according to TMZ.

In the video, the pilot is seen trying to separate the fighting women as they roll around on the floor of the jet bridge. At one point, the pilot can be seen clearly smacking one of the women as he attempted to separate them.

“We became aware of this incident and a video last week and immediately removed the pilot from duty while we completed a thorough investigation,” a representative for Delta told TMZ. “Local law enforcement was called to respond at the time of the incident. The pilot has since been returned to work as our investigation found that his actions deescalated an altercation between passengers on the jetway floor during deplaning.” (A representative fro Delta did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.)

TMZ reported that the women did know each other and had been in a prior disagreement on the airplane, and the recorded incident occurred as the passengers were deplaning. The outlet reports that the two women were being escorted away by a Delta employee after the fight, which was when the cops showed up. According to TMZ, the women did not want to press charges. The Atlanta Police Department did not respond to a request for comment.

Another Delta incident occurred this week when a man was removed from his delayed Milwaukee-bound flight after he got up to use the restroom.

Fellow passenger Krista Rosolino, who is also from Milwaukee, recorded the incident on her phone. In one of Rosolino’s videos, Hamilton can be heard apologizing, repeatedly asking why he’s being asked to give up his seat, and explaining to a crew member that he was trying to avoid an “emergency.”

Delta released a statement regarding that incident on Wednesday.

“Our flight crews are extensively trained to ensure the safety and security of all customers. It is imperative that passengers comply with crew instructions during all phases of flight, especially at the critical points of takeoff and landing,” a rep for the company said, according to the Journal Sentinel.