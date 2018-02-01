Bill Corey was waiting for a new heart when he met the love of his life.

The 56-year-old was suffering from heart failure at Omaha’s Nebraska Medicine in 2014, with a mechanical pump keeping him alive as he waited for a transplant, WOWT. That’s where he met Debbie Lewis, who works as a patient care technician at the hospital.

“Neither one of us was looking for it, so it’s meant to be right?” Corey told the station. “God put her there for a reason.”

Corey had four stays at the hospital, and Lewis, 58, told WOWT that the two quickly became friends. However, her daughters said they knew from the start that Corey was interested in their mother as more than friends.

Bill Corey (left) and Debbie Lewis

“I always knew that he had an ulterior motive when he came up to us, he was looking for my mom and wanted to know where she was,” one daughter said. “It was really sweet.”

After Corey’s transplant in 2016, he was gearing up to leave the hospital. So, with a bit of pressure from her daughters, Lewis gave Corey her phone number. Now, the two are engaged and planning their September wedding, which Corey called “a whole new chapter,” according to TODAY.

“I’m totally surprised, but I couldn’t be happier,” Lewis told TODAY. “I had no intentions of ever getting married again, ever, and I think he felt the same way.”

RELATED VIDEO: Couple Expecting Quintuplets ‘in Awe’ After Struggling to Conceive for Five Years

When Corey first entered the hospital, doctors told him he likely did not have long to live — though they couldn’t determine why exactly Corey’s heart was deteriorating. Lewis would often help Corey walk around the hospital and Corey said Lewis was always “very nice.”

“I always enjoyed spending time with her,” Corey told TODAY. “She was very much family-oriented.”

Now, as the couple looks forward to walking down the aisle, Lewis said she hopes to have a long life with her husband-to-be.

“You owe me 50 years,” she told him, according to TODAY. “That’s what I want.”