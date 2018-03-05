Florida Middle School Teacher 'Removed' From Classroom Over Alleged White Supremacist Podcast

A Florida middle school teacher has been removed from the classroom after a report alleged that she hosted a white supremacist podcast and bragged about spreading her views to students.

A Citrus County School District official announced on Sunday that 25-year-old Dayanna Volitich “has been removed from the classroom” at Crystal River Middle School while authorities investigate a Huffington Post report that she hosts the “Unapologetic” podcast under the pseudonym “Tiana Dalichov.”

Officials confirmed the news and Volitich’s identity in a statement to PEOPLE.

In the initial report, published last week, Voltich was accused of bragging about teaching the middle school kids her biased views and putting on an act when school officials would monitor her classroom.

“We have to take those institutions back,” Voltich said in an excerpt from the podcast published by the Huffington Post. “Children [are] very important. The communists always knew that. They always wanted the minds of the children. That’s the future. So, if we can have more teachers in those positions, that would be great. And I do hear from teachers all the time, people who are closet ‘Red Ice’ listeners that support what we do and I think that’s fantastic. We need a lot more of that.”

Red Ice is an alt-right, white supremacist media conglomerate. It has been declared a hate group by Southern Poverty Law Center.

In a statement to WFLA, Volitich denied being a white supremacist and pushing her views onto her social studies students. She admitted to running the podcast under the “Russian pseudonym,” but described the podcast as a “satire.”

Florida teacher linked to white supremacist podcast removed from the classroom https://t.co/4Vo2tOgQCp — HuffPost (@HuffPost) March 5, 2018

“I employed political satire and exaggeration, mainly to the end of attracting listeners and followers, and generating conversation about the content discussed between myself and my guests,” she said in the statement. “The views ‘Tiana Dalichov’ espouses do not pervade my professional career. As an adult, my decisions are my own, and my family has nothing whatsoever to do with my social media accounts or my podcast. From them, I humbly ask for forgiveness, as it was never my intention to cause them grief while engaging in a hobby on my personal time.”

On a now-deleted Twitter account reportedly linked to Volitich under the pseudonym, the social media user often tweeted that white privilege and institutional racism aren’t real. In other posts. the user condemned Islam. Most recently, she boasted that “caucasoids” have a higher IQ than “negroids.”

Volitich;s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment from PEOPLE.

A parent of one of Volitich’s social studies students told NBC News that her daughter told her about Volitich’s teaching.

“They were talking about segregation in a civil rights type of capacity, and the teacher somewhat alluded that segregation might possibly be okay in her opinion,” Meredith Bleakley said.