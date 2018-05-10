104-Year-Old Scientist Dies by Assisted Suicide After Flying to Switzerland to End His Life

David Goodall got his wish.

The 104-year-old Australian scientist made headlines last week with his plan to die by assisted suicide in Switzerland. He died on Thursday at the Life Cycle clinic in Basel, multiple news outlets report.

Goodall was given a mixture of euthanasia drugs and died at 12:30 p.m. (local time), officials with pro-euthanasia organization Exit International announced in a Facebook post.

“David Goodall did it his way,” officials wrote. “Our thoughts to his incredibly kind and supportive family.”

Goodall, a botanist and ecologist who is considered Australia’s oldest scientist, left to fly to Basel — by way of Bordeaux, France — on Wednesday, according to Australia’s 9 News. Over the weekend, he spent time with family in Bordeaux and said his goodbyes.

Ahead of his death, Goodall told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation that he was looking forward to the end of his life.

“My recent life has not been enjoyable,” he said. “I am glad to arrive [in Basel]. I’ll be even more pleased when further steps of my journey are completed. I was a bit sorry to say goodbye to my family in Bordeaux but that’s the way it was.”

Goodall rang in his 104th birthday in April, but knew long before then that he was ready to die. He told CNN that his life stopped being enjoyable five or 10 years ago.

GoFundMe

“My life has been out in the field [working], but I can’t go out in the field now,” said Goodall, who uses a wheelchair. “I would love to be able to walk into the bush again and see what is all around me.”

He added: “At my age, I get up in the morning. I eat breakfast. And then I just sit until lunchtime. Then I have a bit of lunch and just sit. What’s the use of that?”

Euthanasia and physician-assisted suicide are illegal in Australia — like most countries — and although Switzerland has not passed legislation to legalize assisted suicide, the practice is allowed in some circumstances, according to the Chicago Tribune.

GoFundMe

Goodall traveled to the Swiss clinic to carry out his wish with the help of the organization, founded by Dr. Philip Nitschke.

A GoFundMe page created for him was trending on Thursday morning and raised more than $20,000.

Nitschke said in a radio interview with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation that Goodall previously tried to end his life earlier this year after suffering an injury from a fall. He added that Goodall’s family respects the man’s decision.

When he departed from Perth Airport last week, Goodall sported a shirt that read “Ageing Disgracefully.”