Daughter of Author Who Wrote Dating Profile for Husband Finishes Her Late Mother’s Final Project: ‘She Is in My Heart’

The daughter of Chicago author Amy Krouse Rosenthal — whose essay titled “You May Want to Marry My Husband” touched millions of readers — is finishing a project her mother started before her death earlier this month following a battle with ovarian cancer.
On Tuesday, Paris Rosenthal, 20, wrote on Instagram that she will complete her late mother’s “Project 1,2,3,” in which she challenged herself to come up with something new every day that could be expressed in a list of three.
A note from Amy’s daughter, Paris: Many of you know that my Mom had an Instagram project where she posted a new 1,2,3 list daily at 1:23pm. Her goal was 123 days. She made it to day 61. For the next 62 days, to complete the 123 days, I will take my own variation on this project of hers. Everyday at 1:23pm, I will post a photo that represents something about Amy Krouse Rosenthal. I will acknowledge AKR in some way everyday for the rest of my life, and this is the first step of my journey in doing so. Please follow my project at @akr.par
“I came up with the idea to continue the project when I was home alone, staring out the window,” Paris tells PEOPLE in an email. “In this particular window happened to be a mini version of my mom made from yarn, wearing her favorite button dress and holding a yellow umbrella (her unofficial symbol). This moment inspired me to finish ‘Project 1,2,3,’ but with my own twist.”
The mother of three posted the lists, which ranged from drawings, recipes and prose, to her Instagram at exactly 1:23 p.m. each day. She made it to 61 days and her daughter will complete the remaining 62 days.
Amy’s final post on Feb. 1 announced her decision to pause the creative project.
“There are other things I need to be tending to, creating, and focusing on with my limited time,” she wrote.
As Paris completes her mother’s project, her goal is to post a photo that represents something about her mother.
“My project is about sharing me and my mom’s relationship with the world, it’s about letting everyone know how I feel about her, it’s about representing all that encompasses the Rosenthal family and it’s about tangibly acknowledging my mom in some way every day,” Paris says.
Paris’ posts include a photo of her mother’s handwriting, a touching note her mother gave her before she left for college and a picture of them in matching T-shirts when they were kids.
Amy’s mom started this tradition when Amy was 9 years old. A generation later, my mom continued it with me. I remember vividly when Mom revealed to me this t-shirt and the story behind it on my 9th birthday. On the back of both of our shirts is the number “9” for our age at that time. We took these pictures outside the same exact bush at my grandma’s (Amy’s mom’s) house. I will always cherish this piece of clothing for all that it represents between my mom and I. A new AKR photo posted daily at 1:23pm= #AKRandPAR, #project123. Today is day 71.
My Mom gave me this wallet-sized note the day before I left for college freshman year. Today as I head back to school, this note seems rather appropriate. “Whenever you hit a rough patch, remember this is right there by your side,” she wrote. The back of it is sand paper, hence the “rough patch” reference. A new AKR photo posted daily at 1:23pm= #AKRandPAR, #project123. Goal is 123 days. Today is day 66.
“My mom once wrote to me, ‘You are linked in my thoughts and heart in a way that is so constant, it’s almost like I’m breathing you with every breath,’ ” Paris says. “Well, she is linked in my thoughts and heart in the exact same way, and that’s why I need to do this.”
Amy was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2015. In a moving essay for the New York Times Modern Love column, Amy — a best-selling author of children’s books and a memoir, Textbook Amy Krouse Rosenthal— shared the epic love story of her and her husband, Jason Rosenthal. In the piece, she created a poignant “dating profile” for her husband, whom she said she fell in love with in “one day.”
No one was more moved by the essay than her devoted husband of 26 years.
“I don’t have the same aptitude for the written word,” Jason, 52, said in a statement released to PEOPLE. “But if I did, I can assure you that my tale would be about the most epic love story… ours.”