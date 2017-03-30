Daughter of Author Who Wrote Dating Profile for Husband Finishes Her Late Mother’s Final Project: ‘She Is in My Heart’

The daughter of Chicago author Amy Krouse Rosenthal — whose essay titled “You May Want to Marry My Husband” touched millions of readers — is finishing a project her mother started before her death earlier this month following a battle with ovarian cancer.

On Tuesday, Paris Rosenthal, 20, wrote on Instagram that she will complete her late mother’s “Project 1,2,3,” in which she challenged herself to come up with something new every day that could be expressed in a list of three.

“I came up with the idea to continue the project when I was home alone, staring out the window,” Paris tells PEOPLE in an email. “In this particular window happened to be a mini version of my mom made from yarn, wearing her favorite button dress and holding a yellow umbrella (her unofficial symbol). This moment inspired me to finish ‘Project 1,2,3,’ but with my own twist.”

The mother of three posted the lists, which ranged from drawings, recipes and prose, to her Instagram at exactly 1:23 p.m. each day. She made it to 61 days and her daughter will complete the remaining 62 days.

Amy’s final post on Feb. 1 announced her decision to pause the creative project.

“There are other things I need to be tending to, creating, and focusing on with my limited time,” she wrote.

As Paris completes her mother’s project, her goal is to post a photo that represents something about her mother.

“My project is about sharing me and my mom’s relationship with the world, it’s about letting everyone know how I feel about her, it’s about representing all that encompasses the Rosenthal family and it’s about tangibly acknowledging my mom in some way every day,” Paris says.

Paris’ posts include a photo of her mother’s handwriting, a touching note her mother gave her before she left for college and a picture of them in matching T-shirts when they were kids.

This phrase, whether written or spoken must never be taken for granted (I adore her handwriting). A new AKR photo posted daily at 1:23pm= #AKRandPAR, #project123. Goal is 123 days. Today is day 65. A post shared by P (@akr.par) on Mar 23, 2017 at 11:38am PDT

“My mom once wrote to me, ‘You are linked in my thoughts and heart in a way that is so constant, it’s almost like I’m breathing you with every breath,’ ” Paris says. “Well, she is linked in my thoughts and heart in the exact same way, and that’s why I need to do this.”

Amy was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2015. In a moving essay for the New York Times Modern Love column, Amy — a best-selling author of children’s books and a memoir, Textbook Amy Krouse Rosenthal— shared the epic love story of her and her husband, Jason Rosenthal. In the piece, she created a poignant “dating profile” for her husband, whom she said she fell in love with in “one day.”

No one was more moved by the essay than her devoted husband of 26 years.

“I don’t have the same aptitude for the written word,” Jason, 52, said in a statement released to PEOPLE. “But if I did, I can assure you that my tale would be about the most epic love story… ours.”