Dancing Airport Employee Strives to Make Travelers Smile By Entertaining Them on the Tarmac

It’s hard to come by anything in a modern day airport (outside of peanuts and apple juice) that won’t leave travelers stuck with an extra fee. But one worker in New York is striving to make people at his airport smile, free of charge.

Kyran Ashford, a tarmac worker at Greater Rochester International Airport in New York, loves to spice up his job by giving travelers a free dance show while he directs planes. During one such display, captured on video by country singer Terry McBride and posted to his Facebook page, Ashford is seen shaking his hips and waving his orange batons as he moves aside the aircraft, giving passengers a bow once he wraps up his routine.

“So this just happened out my window as I was leaving New York headed back home to Nashville,” McBride wrote in the caption to the video. “This guy rocks!”

Ashford, who works with JetStream Ground Services, has been at the Rochester Airport for five years. According to the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle, he often sings and dances for passengers. If travelers are lucky, they may even hear him say a rhyme while reading out flight and boarding details.

“If I can just make somebody, at least one person, smile and turn their day around, then I am good,” Ashford told the newspaper. “I did my job.”

McBride’s video of Ashford has since gone viral, receiving more than 6 million views and 84,000 likes on Facebook. Thanks to social media, it seems Ashford is spreading positivity well past the confines of his airport.

“Wherever you are in life, just grab a positive message out of it,” Ashford told the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle. “It doesn’t matter where you’re working. It doesn’t matter what you’re doing. You’re in control of your day. That’s the mindset I have working out there… Whatever I can do to turn my day around will show others they can turn their day around as well and keep a smile on your face.”