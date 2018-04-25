One mother-to-be’s sex reveal was totally fashion-forward — and totally a surprise.

In footage from PEOPLE’s video series, The Upbeat — in association with Citi — an expectant mom from Illinois is opening gifts while seated next to her sweetheart when she pulls out a t-shirt with a special message.

She holds up the shirt to read the words “Blessed Mom” printed on the garment’s front side, before quickly turning it around to show the top’s design to her guests. That’s when she notices the special message on the back of the shirt: she’s going to welcome a daughter.

Family shocks mother-to-be with creative gender reveal surprise Newsflare

Everyone in the room erupts in cheers, and the beaming woman holds the shirt up to her face as she lets the happy news sink in.

After friends run over to give her hugs, the woman turns to her boyfriend — who also seems to be emotional about the news — and they share an extended embrace.

“Yay! I’m so excited!” a friend yells in the background.

The happy, soon-to-be parents whisper to each other as they hug, knowing they now have a little girl on the way.

“My first pregnancy. Our very first child for both of us,” the woman says of the video, filmed on April 15 in Crete Township outside of Chicago. “My family and my boyfriend’s family revealing the gender of our baby in their own creative way.”