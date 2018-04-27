Couple Throws Delta-Themed Wedding: 'I Knew It Was Love When He Handed Me One of His Upgrades'

Delta airlines mean so much for one Memphis, Tennessee, couple that they thought it would only be fitting to bring their fond memories from high up in the sky to their actual wedding day in February.

Bess Wohlner and Jeremy Simmons had a Delta-themed wedding that included everything from seating assignments distributed on bag tags to boarding lanes lining the dance floor, The Delta News Hub said in a written statement to People that was also published on their website.

According to Delta, guests arrived in Memphis with Tumi amenity kits that are given out in Delta’s first class cabin and the wedding party wore navy blue bridesmaids’ dresses and while the groomsmen’s yarmulkes were blue right red accents – the airlines’ colors. Delta even loaned Simmons a branded mat for the aisle, which resembled the one for those who have Sky Priority.

Every table signified an important city to the couple and all dinnerware —including cups and napkins — had Delta written on them. The photo booth also had very fitting props, which included oxygen masks and business seats.

The couple first met in 2008 before Wohlner attended rabbinical school in 2009 and they frequently flew out of Delta’s Los Angeles hub for student assignments.

Bess Wohlner and Jeremy Simons Courtesy of Paige Miller

Their love story, which was first published in The New York Post, first began as just a friendship but progressed after Wohlner decided to do a “mileage run” with Simmons and buy tickets just to gain more SkyMiles. They spent 47 hours flying without ever leaving an airport.

It was then that Simmons knew he had found his match — but he let her go. They didn’t see each other for years until they, out of all places, reconnected on the same flight from New York to Tel Aviv.

After their engagement, where Wholner admits that “I actually told him I’d rather have Diamond Status than the diamond ring,” they sent out their “Diamond Status” save the date.

Courtesy of Paige Miller

Bess Wohlner and Jeremy Simons Courtesy of Paige Miller

After their wedding on February 18, they flew to numerous cities all around the world – on Delta, of course.

“I knew it was love when he handed off one of his upgrades,” Bess told The Delta News Hub, “and delivered his first class meal to me from the front of the plane.”