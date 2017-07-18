Two Bodies Found in Melting Swiss Glacier Believed to Be Couple Missing Since 1942

A couple who disappeared more than 70 years ago in the Swiss Alps has likely been found after two bodies emerged from a melting glacier.

Their daughter — who never gave up hope — told the Le Matin newspaper of Lausanne, Switzerland, that the news has given her a “deep sense of calm,” after not having answers for so many years.

She and her six siblings “spent our whole lives looking for them, without stopping. We thought that we could give them the funeral they deserved one day,” Marceline Udry-Dumoulin, now 79, told the newspaper, according to CBS News.

“The bodies were lying near each other. It was a man and a woman wearing clothing dating from the period of World War Two,” Bernhard Tschannen, director of Glacier 3000, told local media, Reuters reports. “They were perfectly preserved in the glacier and their belongings were intact.”

Marcelin and Francine Dumoulin had gone off to feed their cattle in a meadow above Chandolin in the Valais canton on August 15, 1942, and never returned.

According to local media, the bodies were discovered last week near a ski lift on the Tsanfleuron glacier, by a worker for an adventure resort company.

An autopsy and DNA test is being performed to confirm their identities.

“It was the first time my mother went with him on such an excursion,” Udry-Dumoulin told Le Matin. “She was always pregnant and couldn’t climb in the difficult conditions of a glacier.

“For the funeral, I won’t wear black. I think that white would be more appropriate. It represents hope, which I never lost.”