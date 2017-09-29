Couple ‘Lights Up the Sky’ with a Ferris Wheel Gender Reveal After Losing One of Their Twins

After a couple lost one of their twins during pregnancy, an expectant father was determined to cheer up his fiancée by “lighting up the sky.”

Matt Ostergaard desperately wanted to help his fiancée, Adrianna Zbik, 29, out of a depression she experienced after losing one of her twins to vanishing twin syndrome—which occurs when a fetus disappears into the uterus as a result of a miscarriage.

“We were prepping for twins, we were looking for a bigger vehicle, a bigger house, a bigger everything,” Ostergaard, 36, of East Windsor, New Jersey, tells PEOPLE. “It put her in a real depression. We were really excited about the possibility of having twins because it’s such a unique experience.”

That’s when Ostergaard came up with an idea that might make Zbik smile again: He set out to organize a spectacular gender reveal for friends and family on behalf of his sweetheart.

Ostergaard reached out to the Empire State Building to see if officials would be willing to change the color of their lights for their gender reveal, but was told they wouldn’t change the color for private customers.

“I was dreaming extremely big,” Ostergaard says while laughing. “But I wasn’t going to quit. I was going to light up the sky for her.”

Yet, since the couple was planning a mini-vacation to Ostergaard’s family’s home in South Carolina before their baby arrived, Ostergaard thought he might use the opportunity to light up the sky in a different way — with an almost 20-story Ferris wheel.

“I decided to contact SkyWheel, the huge Ferris wheel they have in Myrtle Beach,” he says. “And they were on board from the start, offering to help in any way they could.”

So, as the sun set on the evening of September 20, the couple, along with South Carolina photographer Kelly Marie, stood in front of the 187-foot-tall pink SkyWheel for the reveal of their baby’s gender.

Staff kept the Ferris wheel’s lights pink the entire night, and the couple took a relaxing ride together after the shoot to soak in how seamless it all went. (Though Ostergaard admits they were both a little nervous wondering if their faces would come out looking funny!)

Once they received the photos, Ostergaard teased a black and white picture of the Ferris wheel to friends and family on Facebook, and had them guess what the baby might be.

The next day, he shared the gallery and revealed they were having a daughter:

“It’s still shocking to me,” Ostergaard says. “But I told her it was going to be big!”

The unique gender reveal really did bring Zbik some happiness: She’s been all smiles since the big night, Ostergaard says.

“That’s what drove me to have this big gender reveal, to make her happy about her pregnancy again,” he adds. “It was all for her. It was something to make her happy and excited, and make her smile again. As long as it made her happy that’s all that matters to me.”

The couple, who have been engaged since March, say their daughter, Mila, is due on Christmas Eve. Ostergaard hopes that their photoshoot — and story — reminds people to hold on to optimism even after experiencing a loss such as theirs.

“We just want anyone going through something to smile,” he says. “There’s so much negativity everywhere, we want people to know that they can smile after a tragedy.”