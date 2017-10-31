Husband and Wife Die in Fiery Crash 2 Weeks After Surviving Las Vegas Shooting

Lorraine and Dennis Carver escaped the bullets of gunman Stephen Paddock in Las Vegas on Oct. 1, but just two weeks later, they tragically lost their lives in a car accident.

Dennis shielded his wife with his own body to make sure they escaped the deadliest shooting in American history.

Sadly, it appears there was nothing he could do for his wife or himself on Oct. 16 when their car crashed into the entrance of their gated community in Riverside, California.

The couple’s car went off the road and struck a cinder block column, which ripped off their vehicle’s rear axle and ruptured the gas tank, according to ABC News.

The car spun and hit another cinder block column, causing it to roll and burst into flames, the outlet reported. The cause of the crash is unknown.

Their 16-year-old daughter, Madison, heard the crash and ran half a mile to the accident site to find her parents’ car on fire, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Their oldest daughter Brooke, 20, said her parents were very much in love and devoted to one another.

Her father’s actions on the night of the shooting at the Route 91 Harvest festival was testament to that love.

“That’s just the kind of love they had for each other,” she told the Review-Journal. “Their love was selfless.”

Brooke described the last two weeks of their lives, between the mass shooting and their death, as one of the happiest in their two decades of marriage.

“After the shooting, they heard from all of the people they cared about most,” Brooke said. “They were so happy. The last two weeks of their lives were really just spent living in the moment.”

Brooke told the Review-Journal that three days after the shooting she received a phone call from her dad asking what kind of flowers he should send to his wife.

“‘Hey, you think I should get roses or different flowers for your mom,'” he asked Brooke. “He just wanted to give my mom a reason to smile after the shooting.”

“I swear they were more in love those two weeks than the last 20 years.”

Lorraine shared a photo of the flowers on her Facebook page on Oct. 5, writing, “I have the most amazing husband. Not only did he shield my body during the shooting in Las Vegas and guide me to safety but then he sends me flowers today. I am blessed.”

Following the crash, Brooke wrote her own heartfelt Facebook post: “On Monday night, me and my sister’s lives changed forever. Our beautiful, amazing, and strong parents were in a tragic and fatal car crash just down the street from my house.”

“Our parents couldn’t have done more for us, they truly did make sure we had anything and everything we could ever want, including love which will last a lifetime.”

In describing her parents, Brooke wrote her mother was “so full of life, always laughing and dancing, she made our lives what they are today.”

“She was there for every school play, every football game, every cheer competition, every day for anything, she was there,” Brooke continued. “Our dad was the strongest man we have and will ever meet in our lives. He made our lives what they are today, he was the hardest worker and was so passionate about making sure me and Madison would be taken care of.”

Part of her post was directed toward her parents, telling them they “raised two girls who are ready to conquer the world just like you both wanted. Thank you for giving us the blessed lives we live, and thank you for teaching us everything we need for the rest of our lives in 16 and 20 short years.”