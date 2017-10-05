Couple Born on the Same Day in the Same Hospital Marry 27 Years Later: ‘We Both Knew We Were Right For Each Other’

Two lovebirds who came into the world together are now going to spend the rest of their lives together, too.

Jessica Gomes and Aaron Bairos met in 2007 as students at rival high schools in Taunton, Massachusetts. Mutual friends of the two pushed them to connect with each other, and they soon started dating.

“I knew from the very beginning that he was different—he was respectful, and he made me laugh” Gomes, 27, tells PEOPLE. “He still makes me laugh! No one else can do that. From the start, we both knew we were right for each other.”

The two soon realized they had much more in common than they initially thought.

“Very early on, we found out we have the same birthday, probably when we were talking on AIM back in the day,” Gomes explains while laughing. “Then we connected the dots that we were in the same hospital.”

Incredibly, both Gomes and Bairos were born on Saturday, April 28, 1990, at Morton Hospital in Taunton, Massachusetts. Not only that, but according to a newspaper clipping Gomes’ grandmother saved, they were the only babies listed to have been born in the hospital that day.

“I didn’t believe him at first when he told me he had the same birthday, it was crazy, I thought he was trying to pull a smooth one and win me over,” says Gomes, adding that the two showed each other proof of their birthdates while they attended the same driver’s education class. “Every birthday is a big running joke in the family, and we always celebrate every year with them and our group of friends.”

Bairos proposed to Gomes in November 2015 as they walked through the Boston Public Garden, where he asked friends and family to hide throughout the park for a surprise. The romantic proposal took Gomes “totally off guard,” and did the trick—the couple married on September 9 at Holy Family Church in East Taunton (where five generations of Gomes’ family have now been married).

Gomes and Bairos’ parents have had a good laugh watching how their children’s story has unfolded.

“Our parents thought it was hilarious,” she says, “and they knew it was something special.”

But to Gomes and Bairos, the uniqueness of their births is just one piece of their love story, which has many more chapters to come.

“We’re still getting ready for the married life, but it’s been awesome so far,” she says. “But we hope our story can bring a smile to people’s faces, because that’s what the world needs right now.”