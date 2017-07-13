Florida Couple Adopts Seven Siblings Separated by Foster Homes

DaShoan and Sofia Olds of Marianna, Florida, knew they wanted to adopt a child and “be a blessing.”

What they never expected was that they would end up adopting seven children, but the minute they saw the story of seven siblings living in separate foster homes, they knew they were meant to be those children’s parents.

“It was a done deal from the day we saw the story,” Sofia told WECP-TV on Monday. “Before we even met them, it was a done deal. When I saw that picture, it was a done deal for me, honestly.”

“We looked at each other and said, ‘We’ve got to do this. It’s time. There’s no maybe, we have to do this,'” she said.

They did. The couple became the proud parents of Dava, Erica, Eric, Zavian, Leondras, Reginald, and 12-year-old Necia, who is the oldest.

Necia admitted to WECP-TV that she never thought the day would come where she’d be able to live with her siblings in one family.

“We thought we would never be adopted, but I thought this was a really good blessing for us,” Necia told the TV station.

The Olds have already begun establishing a routine for their children to better help them adjust to living under one roof.

“We’re going to build their faith up, we’re going to build them educationally,” DaShoan said. “We’re going to get them active in a sport or an activity, or something extracurricular. And we’re going to love each other. So, we’re going to do all of it.”