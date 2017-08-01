Shoulder Pads, Braided Belts and Jean Skirts! Couple Channels the ’80s in Hilarious Engagement Shoot

Welcome, To the '80s!

Photographers Martha Truslow, 25, and Noah Smith, 26, take standard engagement photos all the time — so when it came to their own shoot, they wanted something very unique.

In an epic photo series, the Charlotte, North Carolina, couple channeled the '80s with high-waisted trousers, chunky earrings and big glasses.

And their dynamite photoshopping (with unicorns and hearts) was the cherry on top.