Human Interest
Shoulder Pads, Braided Belts and Jean Skirts! Couple Channels the ’80s in Hilarious Engagement Shoot
Shoulder pads, chunky earrings, high-waisted pants and jean skirts galore
By Rose Minutaglio•@RoseMinutaglio
Posted on
More
Authorities Have Identified Suspects in Alleged Shark-Dragging Case Tied to MTV Reality Show Siesta Key
Siesta Key Cast Celebrates MTV Premiere Despite Threats & Controversy: 'Our Lives Are About to Change'
1 of 7
Welcome, To the '80s!
Photographers Martha Truslow, 25, and Noah Smith, 26, take standard engagement photos all the time — so when it came to their own shoot, they wanted something very unique.
In an epic photo series, the Charlotte, North Carolina, couple channeled the '80s with high-waisted trousers, chunky earrings and big glasses.
And their dynamite photoshopping (with unicorns and hearts) was the cherry on top.
2 of 7
Their Inspiration
The couple says they were inspired by films like Napoleon Dynamite, Eagle vs. Shark and Kung Fury.
"We decided to chase a different kind of perfect, the kind of perfect that would allow us to run with our creative instincts, let down our inhibitions and bond over a 'I can't believe we did that' kind of memory," they told Huffington Post.
3 of 7
Creative Intrigue
"[We] find a lot of creative intrigue in the era of 'yuppies,' shoulder pads and synthesizer music," they added. "It was a no brainer."
4 of 7
How They Met
The hilarious couple met in December 2015 at an art gallery and Smith popped the question on July 16 in his backyard.
"Have you ever met someone and felt like you've known them for years?" the couple told Huffington Post. "That's how it was for us."
5 of 7
For Reference...
This is what they look like in real life.
6 of 7
HAVING FUN
Smith and Truslow hope their photos show off their unique personalities.
"If there is anything that this photoshoot should capture, it is that we don't take ourselves too seriously," they said. "But we take our craft very seriously, even at our own expense."
7 of 7
A FOREVER LOVE
They haven't set a wedding date yet, but we can't wait to see the photos from their nuptials!
See Also
More
Authorities Have Identified Suspects in Alleged Shark-Dragging Case Tied to MTV Reality Show Siesta Key
Siesta Key Cast Celebrates MTV Premiere Despite Threats & Controversy: 'Our Lives Are About to Change'