Police Believe 6 Children Are Dead After Car Plunges Off Cliff: 'Entire Family Vanished, Perished'

Police now believe a Californian car crash, which claimed the lives of a couple and their three children, also killed three more of the women’s children.

On Wednesday, police broke the tragic news that they now “have every indication to believe” that three more children adopted by the Washington state couple are dead after their SUV was found at the bottom of a cliff this week.

The bodies of Jennifer Hart and her wife, Sarah, both 38, were found Monday inside of their upside-down SUV at the bottom of a cliff alongside the Mendocino Coast in Northern California. The bodies of three of their children were found outside of the car.

Mendocino County Sheriff Tom Allmon told reporters during a press conference on Wednesday that while there were “a lot of unknowns” in the case, they did know “that an entire family vanished, perished in this tragedy.”

The Harts had six children, and while only three of their bodies were found, Allmon said, “We have every indication to believe that all six children were in [the vehicle].”

Among the missing children was 15-year-old Devonte Hart, who was featured in a viral photograph which depicted him hugging a white police officer during a rally in Portland, Oregon, calling for police reform in 2014.

Devonte Hart hugging a police officer in 2014 Johnny Huu Nguyen/AP

“Devonte was in the vehicle but his body has not been recovered,” Allmon told reporters.

During the rally at the time, Devonte carried a sign that read “free hugs,” which caused a Portland police officer to ask if him if would “get one of those,” according to ABC News.

The officer was Sgt. Bret Barnum, who told USA Today that he had seen Devonte with tears in his eyes holding the sign and was inspired to ask for a hug.

The newspaper reported that after the viral moment they spoke about art, school and life.

Aside from Devonte also missing is his sisters, Hannah, 15; and Sierra, 12, according to Allmon. The other children, Markis, 19; Jeremiah, 14; and Abigail 14, were found by police and identified by relatives. They were not wearing seatbelts.

The scene of the crash was “confusing” to authorities, he said, as there were “no skid marks, no brake marks” and “no indication for why this vehicle traversed 75 feet over a dirt pullout and went into the Pacific Ocean.”

Police are still investigating other key details including when the accident happened.

The Hart family SUV was found at the bottom of a cliff in northern California

Answering a reporter’s question about whether foul play was involved, Allmon said, “We have no reason to believe, no evidence and no reason to believe, that this was an intentional act.”

The Associated Press reported that neighbors of the family were concerned that the children were going without food. According to the wire, Child Protective Services also visited their home before they were found dead.

Allmon said the Cowlitz County Department of Social and Health Services had contacted his department but that “not a lot of information was given to us.”

He did not say if Child Protective Services were investigating the couple.

According to KGW, Sarah was convicted of domestic assault in 2010 and a charge of malicious punishment of a child was dismissed.