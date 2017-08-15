Sisters Who Gave Birth to ‘Twin Cousins’ Minutes Apart Recreate Maternity Photoshoot on Daughters’ 1st Birthday

What are the odds!

When Salinas, California, sisters Corey Struve Talbott and Katie Struve Morgan discovered they were pregnant at the same time in 2015 around the holidays — with their second and third child, respectively — they couldn’t believe it.

“My sister [Katie] was like, ‘I have to tell you something too. I’m pregnant too and I haven’t been telling anyone for two weeks to surprise everyone on Christmas morning,” Talbott, 32, told ABC News. “I almost passed out.”

To commemorate the incredible coincidence, the women commissioned a joint maternity photo shoot in matching blue dresses and flower crowns.

But even crazier is the fact that the women delivered daughters Ryatt Raegan Talbott and Indie Mae Morgan in the same hospital on the same day — only minutes apart on August 10, 2016.

“It was really surreal,” Morgan, 30, told ABC News. “Corey was on her way to [take] photos for me [at the hospital] and I hadn’t seen her and I’m like, ‘Where is she?’ And she comes in fully gowned with her IV and she’s like, ‘I’m sorry, I have to have Ryatt! She’s coming!'”

On the girls’ first birthdays on Thursday, the sisters dug out their blue dresses and flower crowns to recreate the epic maternity photo shoot — this time, holding with their babies.

“We were cracking up at how loose the dresses were,” Talbott told POPSUGAR of the iconic gowns.

Ryatt and Indie Mae now share a joint Instagram account, where the sisters blog about being mothers.