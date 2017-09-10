Cops Forced to Rescue 2 People Who Tried to Ride Out Hurricane Irma on Their Boat

A series of videos posted by the Martin County Sheriff’s Office in Florida show how cops were forced to go on a risky mission to rescue two people at sea who tried to ride out Hurricane Irma on a boat this Sunday.

Posted at 10:07 am ET, the first video shows the “MCSO Marine Unites attempting to rescue two people who remained on their vessel.”

A second video, posted at at 10:23 am ET, appears to show the two people being returned to the dock.

“MCSO Marine Rescue complete. Everyone is safe. Good job everyone,” the video was captioned.

MCSO Marine Units attempting to recuse two people who remained on their vessel. pic.twitter.com/fWrc2KriSv — MartinCountySheriff (@MartinFLSheriff) September 10, 2017

MCSO Marine Rescue complete. Everyone is safe. Good job everyone. pic.twitter.com/A9TmODgWZC — MartinCountySheriff (@MartinFLSheriff) September 10, 2017

Cops have been advising against people taking risks during Irma and have instructed everyone to seek appropriate shelter and stay indoors. Still, that hasn’t stopped some people from trying to get a closer look at Irma — even if it puts their lives or the lives of the potential rescuers at risk.

The Pinellas Sheriff’s Office in Florida shared a photo of two people whose truck got stuck on a beach Sunday when they were trying to get a better look at the storm.

“When we say ‘don’t be stupid’ this is what we mean,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Twitter. ” ‘Onlookers’ are getting vehicles stuck on Gandy Beach. Please go home and stay there.”

When we say "don't be stupid" this is what we mean. "Onlookers" are getting vehicles stuck on Gandy Beach. Please go home and stay there. pic.twitter.com/PTHNeahH3f — Pinellas SO (@SheriffPinellas) September 10, 2017

With powerful rains, flooding, tornadoes and wind gusts reaching 117 mph, some police departments have temporarily pulled their officers off the roads in order for them to remain safe — meaning that they can’t answer calls or attend to emergencies. The Miami-Dade Police Department announced Sunday morning that they were pulling deputies from off the streets and would briefly be unable to respond to emergency calls.

Irma made its first landfall in the U.S. at 9:10 a.m. ET at Cudjoe Key, Florida, packing maximum sustained winds of 130 mph, the National Hurricane Center said.

Florida residents who are hunkering down are documenting its impact on social media, sharing videos of flooded streets, collapsed cranes and fallen trees.

Hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses have lost power, according to the Associated Press.

As of Sunday afternoon, Irma made its second landfall on Marco Island, which is located on the southwest Florida coast, ABC News reports.

At least four deaths were reported in Florida in relation to the hurricane, who of which involved corrections officers driving through the storm in Hardee County.

ABC News reports a Monroe County man was killed after losing control of a truck that carried a generator as winds whipped at tropical-storm strength.

Irma hit Puerto Rico on Wednesday night after smashing a string of small northern Caribbean islands, leaving many residents without power.

Irma — one of the strongest storms ever recorded on the Atlantic — has killed at least 24 people in the Caribbean islands, according to CNN.

Another hurricane, Jose, strengthened to an “extremely dangerous category 4” storm, the National Hurricane Center said on Friday.

The second storm has sustained top wins of 150 mph, according to the Associated Press, and is expected to move west to northwest into the Atlantic Ocean over the next few days, reported CNN.