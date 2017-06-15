The Amazing Reason This Bride Ended up in the Back of a Police Car on Her Wedding Day

The last thing one South Carolina bride envisioned for her wedding day was ending up in the backseat of a police car.

Kelly Bushey Walker and her bridal party were on their way to the ceremony in a rented limo when she became concerned after discovering that the windows and air conditioning were broken.

“My worry then turned into fear when our limo broke down on the side of the road, 30 minutes away from the chapel,” Walker told Inside Edition.

Her nerves of having to get on a bus with wedding guests that would see her before the ceremony were put to rest when Deputy Taylor East, of the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, saw her stranded on the side of the road and pulled over to help.

“[He asked if] we were okay and wanted to know what was going on,” she said. “We asked him if he could drive me so that none of my guests would see me before getting to the chapel.”

He agreed and got her there 10 minutes before the ceremony was set to begin.

“I forgot all of my worries once I was in his car. My sister and maid of honor also came along for the ride,” she told the news outlet.

She added: “I had to laugh — I honestly couldn’t believe it was happening. [Deputy East] saved the day and gave us a memory that we will tell for years to come. My wedding day was the best day of my life, even with the ups and downs. I couldn’t have had more fun.”