10-Year-Old Boy Drowns After Being Swept into a River Pipe in Connecticut

A 10-year-old boy who slipped into a Connecticut river and was then swept into a river pipe, was found dead on Friday, according to multiple reports.

Authorities say Ben Callahan slipped from an embankment when he was playing with his two brothers and fell into the water. The boy then got swept into a water pipe along the Branford river, WTNH reports. His brothers tried to rescue him, Branford Police Capt. Geoff Morgan told WFSB.

“They were on the edge of the roadway by the culvert,” Morgan said. “One of them lost their footing and got swept into the pipe that goes underneath the water.”

The boy went missing at about 1 p.m. on Friday and was located three hours later, the Associated Press reports. His body was found in the pipe that goes underneath the water, NBC Connecticut reports.

Police used divers, sonar and a drone to locate the boy, according to AP.

“This is a very tragic event, the loss of a young member of our community,” Morgan said.

Morgan urged families to be mindful of waterways after rainstorms.

“When waterway swells around rainstorms, remind your children to not get around those pipes,” Morgan said.

Branford Public Schools said the boy was a student in one of its schools, as reported by NBC Connecticut.

“Our collective hearts are broken and our thoughts and prayers are with the family. The school district is arranging for grief counselors to support children experiencing difficulties with the tragic passing of a classmate,” the school district said in a statement.

A candlelight vigil will be held Sunday evening.

A GoFundMe campaign has been established to help raise money the Callahan family and has already raised over $11,000, nearly double its $5,000 goal.