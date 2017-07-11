One in 33,000 Likelihood: Colorado Baby Born on Same Day as His Father and Great-Grandfather

A family in Colorado will undoubtedly be having large celebrations every July 1 to mark three generations of birthdays.

Last week, the Eppard family from Littleton welcomed 8 lbs, 11 oz. baby Beauden Mathew James, the third male in four generations to be born on that date.

Beauden’s father Connor James Eppard’s birthday is July 1, 1990, and the newborn’s great-grandfather, James Morrisette, was born July 1, 1931. Beauden’s grandfather, Rik Eppard, was born on Dec. 9, 1963, and is the only one who doesn’t share the July 1 birthday.

The odds of three family members in four generations having the same birthday is about 33,374 to 1, or a .0029 percent chance.

Even more amazing was that Beauden’s due date originally was three weeks after July 1, but his mother, Jordyn Eppard, had to have an emergency C-section.

“They broke my water and I wasn’t progressing the way they wanted me to,” Jordyn told The Denver Channel. “Having a C-section was the last thing I wanted to do, but the head was stuck in the birth canal, and I had an emergency C-section.”

Proud dad Connor joked: “We had to keep up the tradition. He’s named after his father and great grandfather. Having him come on my birthday and my grandfather’s birthday, it’s a pretty amazing thing.”

And great-grandfather James was over the moon when he was told about the growing tradition. “I called my grandpa and said ‘Hey, grandpa grab a seat for this one,’” Connor recalled to ABC News. “He kind of laughed and I think he could hear Beau crying in the background. Next thing you know, he was in the car driving down to the hospital.”

In homage of the generations before Beauden, Connor and Jordyn gave their baby boy the middle name James.

“It was a last-minute decision. We had the name picked out as Beauden Matthew, but when he was born on the 1st we knew we had to keep with tradition and throw a James in there,” Connor said.