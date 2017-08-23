20-Year-Old College Student Dies of Altitude Sickness on Colorado Hike: ‘Her Friends Did All They Could,’ Says Mom

Susanna DeForest, a 20-year-old college student, tragically died on a hiking trip in the Rocky Mountains on August 18, according to family.

Her mother, Kate DeForest, confirmed her daughter’s death on Facebook, claiming she suffered “acute altitude sickness” and that “her friends who were with her did all they could to get help to her in time.”

The Pennsylvania College of Art & Design student was with three friends near Conundrum Hot Springs when she got sick on Thursday, reports the Times Herald.

The hikers — who had proper gear, food and nutrition — planned to spend the night at the springs, which reaches an elevation of 11,222 ft., but after they set up tent, Susanna began vomiting, according to the Post Independent.

Two of her friends went to seek help at around 8:30 p.m., while a third stayed back with Susanna. They were able to notify emergency dispatchers at 10:45 p.m.

However, Susanna died early Friday morning as the group waited for a medical helicopter to arrive.

Deputy Coroner Eric Hansen told the Times Herald, that her official cause of death won’t be known until an autopsy is performed.

Susanna’s community is mourning her death and Pennsylvania College released a statement saying the school is “heartbroken” over the loss.

Her family, from Collegeville, Pennsylvania, is holding a memorial service on Sunday in Audubon, Pennsylvania.