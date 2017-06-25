College Professor Fired Following Appearance on Fox News Where She Defended a Black Lives Matter Party

A college professor who recently appeared on Fox News to defend a Black Lives Matter event in which only black people were invited has been fired.

It was announced Friday that Lisa Durden, a former adjunct professor at Essex County College in New Jersey, would be let go from her job following a heated argument on the June 6 episode of Tucker Carlson Tonight. While speaking about an “all-black Memorial Day celebration” hosted by a Black Lives Matter group, Durden, who is black, told the host “you white people are angry because you couldn’t use your white privilege card” to attend the event.

The former professor, who taught communications and pop culture classes as an adjunct according to the Newark Star-Ledger, also called America a “racist society.”

“The college was immediately inundated with feedback from students, faculty and prospective students and their families expressing frustration, concern and even fear that the views expressed by a college employee (with influence over students) would negatively impact their experience on the campus,” newly appointed Essex County College President Anthony Munroe said in a statement, according to NJ.com. “I fully believe that institutions of higher learning must provide a safe space for students… The character of this institution mandates that we embrace diversity, inclusion, and unity. Racism cannot be fought with more racism.”

Black Lives Matter​ group in New York holds an "exclusively black" Memorial Day party… and asks all other races to stay away. pic.twitter.com/M24KFpXzPw — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) June 7, 2017

Munroe said the school suspended her with pay for six working days and fired her after a public meeting at which Durden addressed the school’s board on June 20.

“The college affirms its right to select employees who represent the institution appropriately and are aligned with our mission,” Munroe said, while noting it “supports and affirms the right of free speech and independent views and expressions of those views for our faculty and staff.”

Durden, who did not mention the school she worked for during the interview, told NJ.com that she was abruptly suspended following her appearance on the show, only learning that she had to cancel her classes when she arrived on campus on June 8 to teach one.

“They did this to humiliate me,” she said. “Essex County College publicly lynched me in front of my students.”

No. There is no question. The college said someone complained that I associated myself with the college but I absolutely DID NOT!!! https://t.co/3rLAM6OJpi — Lisa Durden (@Lisardurden) June 25, 2017

NOPE!! WRONG!! I'm not agry!! I'm not a racist!! But you're right about one thing, I'M BLACK!! https://t.co/QPOfNuedbZ — Lisa Durden (@Lisardurden) June 21, 2017

And I have the right to fight for my rights!! https://t.co/DgeQrsx8tJ — Lisa Durden (@Lisardurden) June 21, 2017

After her firing, Durden told NJ.com that said she has received support from staff members and students. The Newark resident said she thought living in a “black and brown city” and working for a “black and brown college” would be a “safe space” for her to share her viewpoints.

“It should be a safe place for me,” she said. “I thought when I came home from war, I would be safe.” Instead, “I was fired.”