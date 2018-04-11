Indiana Firefighter Finds Second Newborn in Station's 'Baby Box:' 'My Father Instincts Kicked In'

Lt. Chuck Kohler was on his way to the grocery store on Sunday night when his pager began to beep.

“There was a medical alarm at the fire station, which means that someone opened the baby box,” Kohler, of the Coolspring Volunteer Fire Department, tells PEOPLE. “I live right around the corner from the fire station so I was there in about 30 seconds.”

Kohler, 37, rushed to the station and, although there had been false alarms in the past, Kohler knew immediately that this call was the real thing.

“When I went inside I could heard the baby crying,” he says. “I opened the door to where the box is and I found the baby in there.”

Kohler, a seven-year veteran of the department, found the infant in the Safe Haven Baby Box and immediately put on protective gloves to inspect the newborn.

Lt. Chuck Kohler Courtesy Lt. Chuck Kohler

Lt. Chuck Kohler

“My father instincts kicked in. I wanted to make sure the baby was okay,” he tells PEOPLE. “I checked to make sure the umbilical cord wasn’t bleeding, and that the baby wasn’t injured. After I figured out it was okay, I just held it until the paramedics came.”

The Indiana Safe Haven Law allows a person to leave an unwanted infant anonymously at a medical facility, police or fire station without fear of arrest or prosecution, according to the state’s website. As long as there are no signs of intentional abuse on the baby, no information is required of the person leaving the baby.

According to the law, once the baby is examined and given medical treatment (if needed), the Indiana Department of Child Services will take the baby into custody. The child will be ultimately placed with a caregiver.

Officials with Safe Haven Baby Boxes (founded by Monica Kelsey) installed the container at the station about two years ago. The boxes have three alarms that activate and a heating and cooling unit in them for extreme weather, according to the product’s website.

Kohler says that the box “worked flawlessly.”

Indiana Safe Haven Baby Box Safe Haven Baby Boxes

Indiana Safe Haven Baby Box

“There was anxiety and adrenaline. I opened a box and there was a baby in there,” the father of five tells PEOPLE. “I was holding the baby and rocking back and forth with the baby because it was natural. It felt natural. All I wanted to do was make sure the baby was okay.”

Despite curious residents opening the box every now and then, the box had gone unused since being installed — that changed in November. Five months ago, Chief Mick Pawlik found a baby girl, known as “Baby Hope,” in the box, Kelsey told the Chicago Tribune.

Lt. Chuck Kohler Courtesy Lt. Chuck Kohler

Lt. Chuck Kohler

Now, Kohler says the importance of the box is not lost on him.”We’re prepared for this. Probably 98 percent [of Coolspring firefighters] have medical training,” he tells PEOPLE. “You cant judge anybody for doing this. This is a wonderful thing. It’s a great alternative for what could’ve happened to the baby. We want to thank the mother for making this decision as hard as it was.”

The state has one other baby box in Woodburn, according to the Tribune.