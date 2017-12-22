The Funniest (and Sweetest) Christmas Cards of the Year That Are Guaranteed to Make You Smile

Merry 'Quintsmas!'

Briana and Jordan Driskell, of Kentucky, welcomed quintuplets in May after years of fertility struggles. The couple went all out for their first Christmas card as a seven-member family.

“I cannot believe how well they came out and how well the babies acted while we were there,” Briana tells PEOPLE.

“That was pretty impressive. Getting five babies all to cooperate as well as they did and as fast as they did is just unbelievable.”