The Funniest (and Sweetest) Christmas Cards of the Year That Are Guaranteed to Make You Smile
The celebs aren’t the only ones with attention-grabbing holiday photos!
Merry 'Quintsmas!'
Briana and Jordan Driskell, of Kentucky, welcomed quintuplets in May after years of fertility struggles. The couple went all out for their first Christmas card as a seven-member family.
“I cannot believe how well they came out and how well the babies acted while we were there,” Briana tells PEOPLE.
“That was pretty impressive. Getting five babies all to cooperate as well as they did and as fast as they did is just unbelievable.”
Home for the Holidays!
Andrea’s husband, Staff Sgt. Andrew Smith, will be on duty overseas during the holidays, while Andrea and their 3-year-old daughter celebrate Christmas at home. So, she decided to include her husband in the family’s Christmas card — as if he were there in the flesh.
“We decided to come up with something that not only brings some holiday cheer to those going through a similar situation as us,” Andrea tells PEOPLE. “But also to share the awareness that there are still so many military families missing their loved ones during this holiday season.”
Embracing the Single Life!
When the Seawright family posed for their annual portrait, 20-year-old Emily decided to put a funny twist on the tradition.
“My family sends out a different Christmas card every single year, it’s been a tradition for as long as I can remember, but we have never done a funny one,” Seawright, of Southern California, tells PEOPLE.
“We thought it would be really funny, so we all made our own signs for the photo.”
The Babies Are Back!
Firefighters at an Oklahoma department made headlines last year with an adorable Christmas card featuring six of their little ones — born within six months of each other. Now, the babies are all 1 year old and ready for their closeups again.
“It was like a zoo around here trying to get [the babies] on the same page,” Durant firefighter Cliff Wilson tells PEOPLE.
“There were mamas in the background clapping and waving their arms and acting like complete idiots to try to get all the kids to not cry and to laugh. You got six babies trying to crawl off.”
May the Force Be with You!
Josh Rossi decided to do something unique this year for his family's Christmas card. The 33-year-old photographer made headlines with the photo.
"I love Star Wars," Rossi, of Puerto Rico, tells PEOPLE.
"I was sick of cliché family photos, but I also wanted to surprise my wife and family with an epic Christmas card."
A Christmas Miracle!
Danielle and Josh Mallozzi, of Pennsylvania, hadn't announced to their family that they are expecting another child. So, they figured they'd let their 1-year-old son Jaxton break the news.
"It's Christmas time and everyone wants pictures of our son," Mallozzi, 25, tells PEOPLE.
"We also want to make Jax as much a part of this pregnancy as possible to help ease the transition into a big brother from only child — as he's very much a momma's boy and might have a hard time adjusting."