Siblings Who Survived Crash That Killed Parents & Baby Sister Recovering with Each Other's Support

The four children who barely survived a car crash on April 7 that killed their parents and 2-month-old sister are beginning to heal as they gain strength from each other in the hospital, says their great aunt, Teresa Burrell.

Jim, 31, and Karisa Clemens, 29 — and 2-month-old sister Juliana Clemens were killed on April 7 when their family’s car collided with an SUV, KTKS reported.

The children’s tragic plight gained nationwide attention on Friday after a touching photograph of Angela, 8, and Wyatt, 4, seeing each other for the first time went viral.

And on Saturday at the Cook Children’s Medical Center, the two siblings were reunited with their brother Zachary, 5, for the first time since the accident. Their 2-year-old brother, Nicholas, has been released from the hospital.

Burrell, who has been at the hospital for the children, says that witnessing the children together for an hour was a “magical healing moment” and something that helped them all. The kids sang songs and the boys were able to eat ice cream. For Zachary, she says, he’s improved from the support he’s received from his siblings.

“We saw the strength and courage that these siblings give to one another,” Burrell wrote on Facebook. “Zachery has been really struggling and is having a hard time eating and taking his medicines. Besides the physical pain he experiences, he has been depressed.”

A Facebook fundraising campaign has raised $160,000 for the funeral arrangements and for the children who will need “extensive care for many months,” the page reads.

On Friday, Burrell wrote that Wyatt went from being paralyzed on his left side when he suffered strokes caused by the accident to taking his first steps in physical therapy. After going to visit Angie in her hospital room and holding hands, he said to her “Angie, I am going back to my room now.”

Courtesy Teresa Burrell

She then rolled over on her side, looked at Wyatt’s face and said, “Wyatt, I need you.”

“That active, sweet boy sat and held his sisters hand for another 25 minutes,” according to Burrell. “Wyatt doesn’t sit anywhere for 25 minutes. It was a sweet testament of the love these siblings have for one another.”

The San Angelo Standard-Times reported the five children were in the car with their parents coming back from a family outing at the time of the crash.

According to the Standard-Times, the Texas Department of Public Safety said they are investigating the crash. Neither the Texas Department of Public Saftey nor the Sterling County Sheriff’s Department immediately responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment about the crash.

Liberty Tax, where Jim was a manager, wrote on Facebook that “the more who know about these sweet children and the horrible accident they went through, the more people who pray for them.”

They added: “It is amazing seeing all the people who have reached out, donated, prayed, sent well wishes, and so much more.”