Chicago Teen's Tattoo Lets Her Listen to Late Grandma's Voicemail Recording: 'I Miss Her'

One Chicago teen knows that there is nothing more permanent than a tattoo.

After her grandmother died, Sakyrah Morris wanted to make sure there was no chance she’d ever lose a precious voicemail recording from her. So she decided to get a tattoo of the voicemail’s exact sound waves, and thanks to an iPhone app, she can hear every word.

With technology called Skin Motion, Morris can hold her iPhone camera over the tattoo and activate the recording on her phone, according to WTSP.

In a Twitter post from Tuesday— which has since been seen over 2 million times — she told her followers that her grandmother passed away her junior year of high school.

“A month before she passed, she left me a voicemail wishing me happy birthday,” she wrote. “Today I got that exact waveform tattooed across my heart, and I am able to play it just by holding my camera over.”

My grandma passed away my junior year of high school. A month before she passed, she left me a voicemail wishing me happy birthday. Today I got that exact waveform tattooed across my heart, and I am able to play it just by holding my camera over it❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/nwoQ2Bn1DM — ✨s.o.s. (@sakyrahhh) January 3, 2018

As the post continues to be shared, Morris went back on Twitter to thank her beloved grandmother, who will always be close to her heart.

I just want to take this time to thank my grandma. My everything. Words can’t explain how much I miss her. Every blessing that is being sent my way right now is because of her. I know that she orchestrated all of this for me. I will do nothing but continue to make her proud❤️😇 pic.twitter.com/SfMx2f7WHP — ✨s.o.s. (@sakyrahhh) January 4, 2018

“My everything. Words can’t explain how much I miss her,” she wrote. “Every blessing that is being sent my way right now is because of her. I know that she orchestrated all of this for me. I will do nothing but continue to make her proud.”