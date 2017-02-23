Mom Who Was Diagnosed with Ovarian Cancer Gives Birth to ‘Miracle’ Baby Girl

Jennifer Callaway thought her dream of becoming a mother was gone when she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer at 27. She had her right ovary removed and went through six rounds of chemotherapy.

“In my heart of hearts, I was sort of convinced that this was not gonna happen,” she told Chicago’s WLS.

But on Sunday, seven years after she received her devastating diagnosis, Jennifer and her husband Brett Callaway welcomed a 10-and-a-half pound baby girl, Nora, whom she calls a “miracle.”

At the time of her diagnosis, Dr. John Lurain, a gynecologic oncologist at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, didn’t know the chances of Jennifer being able to conceive naturally.

“Because of the histology, or what it looked like under the microscope was a rather low-grade tumor, I thought we had a good chance of helping her,” he told the news outlet.

A few years later, with her left ovary still intact, she met her future husband, Brett, online. After they began dating, she told him she didn’t know if she’d be able to ever conceive.

“I didn’t care. I loved her and knew that we would figure it out,” he told WLS.

Then, last year, she took three pregnancy tests that gave her three different answers: yes, no and maybe. After following up with Dr. Lurain, he told her the amazing news that she was pregnant.

And during her C-section, doctors determined that her ovary and uterus were healthy and cancer-free.

“If it weren’t for them and their team’s efforts, I wouldn’t be here. Let alone, able to have a baby,” she said.