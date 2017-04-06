Check Out These Boots That Are Being Tested by the US Military — They Create Power Out of Everyday Movement

Hahna Alexander is the CEO and co-founder of SolePower, a company creating “self-sustaining smart work boots [that] use the power of walking to charge a number of applications including embedded location trackers, sensors and lights,” according to their website. Alexander describes the product as “wearable energy harvesting,” that takes objects in normal motions, like walking, to charge useful electronics.

The company’s “smart boot” has even caught the eye of the U.S. Military.

“A typical soldier will carry about 20 pounds of backup batteries on a single day mission, they’re interested in novel power sources to reduce some of that backup battery weight,” says Alexander, who is featured as one of Toyota’s ‘Mothers of Invention.’ “Every day we waste a lot of energy to the surrounding environment and we can capture some of that to charge the devices we interact with on a day to day basis.”

So, what’s next for SolePower?

“To get this into all shoes!” says Alexander.

For more information on SolePower visit solepowertech.com. And be sure to check out PEOPLE Now Friday morning for more Mothers of Invention.