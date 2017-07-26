Charlie Gard’s Parents Accept Decision to Have Their Terminally Ill Son Die in Hospice

The parents of Charlie Gard, the terminally ill baby at the center of a medical and ethical debate, have dropped their request to bring their son home to die, instead agreeing for him to die in hospice.

On Wednesday, Connie Yates appeared in London’s High Court after arguing for the right to bring Charlie home on Tuesday. Yates and her partner, Chris Gard, originally wanted to take Charlie home to die, but they have accepted Great Ormond Street Hospital’s “practical” concerns over that wish and have found a doctor who is willing to help him at a hospice for terminally ill children instead.

GOSH, where Charlie has been receiving treatment since October, argued that there are no doctors able to oversee Charlie’s death at home and expressed concerns about getting the proper medical equipment into the couple’s home.

The parents’ lawyer, Grant Armstrong, told the judge that they have found a doctor with intensive care experience who has offered to provide the necessary care at a hospice for terminally ill children. Several of his GOSH nurses have also volunteered to care for him in the hospice.

According to Armstrong, Charlie will spend “a week or so” at the hospice before his life support systems are removed.

On Monday, the parents ended their legal fight over treatment of their 11-month-old son, who was born on August 4, 2016, has a rare genetic condition called mitochondrial depletion syndrome, which causes progressive muscle weakness and brain damage. He is currently on life support and unable to move his limbs or eat or breathe without assistance. His parents wanted to take him to the U.S. for nucleoside therapy. And after a lengthy legal battle, they made the decision to end their fight.

A lawyer representing Chris Gard and Connie Yates told the High Court that “time had run out” for Charlie after a U.S. doctor said it was too late to give him nucleoside therapy. The parents were given the test results from Charlie’s most recent scans on Friday.

“Charlie has suffered extensive muscular atrophy,” Armstrong said in court. “This is irreversible even with [nucleoside therapy]. Chance of improvement can’t now be delivered.”

Speaking in court on Monday, Yates said making the decision to “let him go” was the hardest thing she and her partner had done in their lives, and that they still believed his condition could have improved with treatment had it been administered earlier.

The family’s story has made headlines worldwide, with Pope Francis and President Donald Trump offering support to the grieving parents.