A Timeline of Charlie Gard’s Parents’ Battle to Save Their Terminally Ill Son

Charlie’s condition worsened and he was unable to move his limbs or eat or breathe without assistance. He was eventually put on life support.

Yates set up a crowdfunding page in January 2017 after she found an American doctor willing to offer her son a trial therapy. However, GOSH believed that Charlie would only suffer more and should be able to “die with dignity.”

On March 3, Judge Justice Francis started to analyze the case at a hearing in the Family Division of the High Court in London. During the course of the hearing, the court heard from the parents and the U.S. doctor who had offered the trial therapy.