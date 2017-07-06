Charlie Gard’s Father Vows to Fight for Terminally Ill Son’s Life After Donald Trump Pledges to Help: ‘No Surrender’

The father of Charlie Gard, a terminally ill British baby at the center of an ethical debate that has won his family the support of the Pope and President Donald Trump, has penned a moving post, vowing to fight for his son’s life as country officials look to take the child off of life support.

Andy Gard, the father of 11-month-old Charlie, spoke out in a Facebook post Thursday morning about the support he has received — and the opposition from London courts — as he and the child’s mother push to take Charlie to the U.S. for medical treatment.

“Fight for love and honesty, not the state and corruption. Fight for truth. It’s #charliesfight. When you’ve seen him in the flesh you’d know, you will have no doubts. No one ever has,” Gard wrote alongside an article by The Sun which alleges that British Prime Minister Theresa May is prepared to battle with Trump to oppose Charlie’s trip to the U.S.

“Back us against corruption in this ‘great country.’ All who have seen Charlie know the truth. No surrender. We know the truth. We know the lies. This boy will beat you.”

Charlie has a rare genetic condition called mitochondrial depletion syndrome, which causes progressive muscle weakness and brain damage. He is unable to move his limbs or eat or breathe without assistance.

Although Charlie’s doctors believe there is no cure for the terminal condition, Yard and his wife, Connie Yates, believe an experimental medication offered in the U.S. may be able to help their son.

If we can help little #CharlieGard, as per our friends in the U.K. and the Pope, we would be delighted to do so. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 3, 2017

“Charlie should get a chance to try these medications,” the parents wrote on a GoFundMe page for the baby. “He literally has nothing to lose but potentially a healthier, happier life to gain.”

However, the Family Division of Britain’s High Court in London ruled last April that medical experimentation is not in “Charlie’s best interest,” and denied the family’s request to travel for the trial treatment, the Guardian reported at the time.

Doctors said they thought it would be best to take the boy off of life support.

Patiently waiting…….. A post shared by #charliesfight (@charliesfight) on Jun 19, 2017 at 7:28am PDT

Trump expressed his support for the family on Monday in a tweet, writing, “If we can help little Charlie Gard, as per our friends in the UK and the Pope, we would be delighted to do so.”

A White House spokesperson later alluded to the possibility of having the baby treated in the United States, noting that Trump has “offered to help.”