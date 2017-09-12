Chainsaw-Wielding Florida Nun Takes Matters Into Her Own Hands to Clear Hurricane Irma Debris

It’s all hands (and chainsaws) on deck in Florida following the devastation of Hurricane Irma.

On Tuesday, an off-duty officer of the Miami-Dade Police Department captured footage of a chainsaw-wielding nun removing cut-off limbs and debris that was knocked down by the treacherous storm.

Wearing a black apron and work gloves over her habit, Sister Margaret Ann, from Archbishop Coleman F. Carroll High School, was spotted braving strong winds in a small neighborhood near southwest Miami-Dade County.

“Sister Margaret Ann in action. Thank you to all of our neighbors that are working together to get through this! We are #MiamiDadeStrong,” the MDPD Twitter account captioned their clip.

🎥 of Sister Margaret Ann in action. Thank you to all of our neighbors that are working together to get through this! We are #MiamiDadeStrong pic.twitter.com/5tG6nzk7Ye — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) September 12, 2017

The Archdiocese of Miami announced early Tuesday evening that Catholic schools under its jurisdiction in Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe counties will remain closed until further notice, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

While Sister Ann did her part, others should be wary if deciding to do some cleanup themselves. Cleaning up areas hit by a storm is a very hazardous task, especially when working with chainsaws.

The dangerous task of storm cleanup should be handled with many precautions including the risk of encountering electrical fires and fallen wires.

In addition, tension in fallen trees can cause unexpected movement when cutting them, making the limbs pop out and hurting you, or hitting your equipment, or causing the trunk to move and make you stuck.