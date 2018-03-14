Benedict Cumberbatch, Cher, Mayim Bialik and More Stars Pay Tribute to Stephen Hawking

Celebrities mourned the death of Stephen Hawking on Wednesday, writing heartfelt tributes to the world-renowned physicist on social media overnight and in the early morning hours.

Hawking — whose life was adapted into the 2014 film The Theory of Everything — died in his home, his children, Lucy, Robert and Tim, and first wife Jane said in a statement given to The Guardian. He was 76.

Eddie Redmayne, who won an Oscar for playing Hawking in The Theory of Everything, and Benedict Cumberbatch, who played Hawking in the 2004 television movie Hawking, were among the stars and prominent figures who first expressed their condolences.

Eddie Redmayne and Stephen Hawking Hannah Taylor/BAFTA/REX/Shutterstock

“We have lost a truly beautiful mind, an astonishing scientist and the funniest man I have ever had the pleasure to meet. My love and thoughts are with his extraordinary family,” Redmayne, 36, told PEOPLE in a statement.

Cumberbatch told PEOPLE in a statement that he was “so sad” to hear of Hawking’s death, sending “heartfelt love and condolences to all his family and colleagues.”

“I feel so lucky to have known such a truly great man who’s profundity was found both in his work and the communication of that work. Both in person and in books,” the Doctor Strange actor, 41, continued. “He virtually created the publishing genre of popular science. A heroic feat to bring the wondrous complexities of the universe to all outside of specialists in this field. But truly courageous when considering it was achieved by a man who lived a life trapped in his body from the age of 21 when he was diagnosed with motor neurone disease. His support of the sciences, art, education and the NHS and charities such as the MND foundation will also live on as will his wickedly funny sense of humor.”

He added: “I will miss our margaritas but will raise one to the stars to celebrate your life and the light of understanding you shone so brightly on them for the rest of us. You were and are a true inspiration for me and for millions around the world. Thank you.”

Stephen Hawking and Benedict Cumberbatch Ian West - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Other notable names remembering Hawking included members of the science community, like former vice president Al Gore, Neil deGrasse Tyson, and Big Bang Theory actress and neuroscientist Mayim Bialik. Singers like Katy Perry and Sam Smith also paid tribute.

“Stephen Hawking’s historic breakthroughs in science advanced humanity’s understanding of the universe even as the extraordinarily courageous life he led inspired us all,” wrote Gore. “He will be greatly missed and will never be forgotten.”

Said deGrasse Tyson: “His passing has left an intellectual vacuum in his wake. But it’s not empty. Think of it as a kind of vacuum energy permeating the fabric of spacetime that defies measure”

One of the greatest minds our species has ever produced is returned to the stars. It is a great loss to the scientific community. He was a hero to so many. Stephen Hawking, let us honor your work by respecting always the importance of scientific inquiry. https://t.co/BuNaEUrcer — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 14, 2018

I am very saddened to hear of Stephen Hawking’s passing. His book was an enormous influence on me in college and meeting and getting to talk with him was one of the great thrills of my life. You are shining in the heavens you so loved now! — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) March 14, 2018

there’s a big black hole in my heart hours before Pi day. Rest In Peace @Steven_Hawking… See you in the next ❤️ — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 14, 2018

As we near Pi day (3.14) I join the global community in mourning the loss of the greatest physicist of our era. #StephenHawking is free from the physical constraints of this earthly condition we all exist in and he is soaring above us now marveling at it all. pic.twitter.com/o3V0TZrppj — Mayim Bialik (@missmayim) March 14, 2018

Just sitting here absolutely shattered about Stephen Hawking. — Emmy Rossum (@emmyrossum) March 14, 2018

The world has lost a bit of its shine today.

RIP Stephen Hawking pic.twitter.com/BCLYFUJYTK — Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) March 14, 2018

Dear Stephen,Will Remember Our luncheon Forever. It was amazing🙌🏻.I Know we argued about The Value Of History (“Cher,when Time Travel Is perfected HISTORY Will Obsolete “) But as I Told you ”history Is like a friend,and “#’s are like🐓scratches to me😱 Dyslexia

RIP Dear ❤️ — Cher (@cher) March 14, 2018

Farewell to a brilliant mind.

Thank you for being so generous with your knowledge in the brief time you were with us. #ripstephenhawking pic.twitter.com/nUF5oynQWi — Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) March 14, 2018

"Remember to look up at the stars and not down at your feet" – RIP Stephen Hawking you fucking legend. — Foo Fighters (@foofighters) March 14, 2018

RIP Stephen Hawking. Genuinely very sad to hear that. If you haven’t, read A Brief History of Time. It’ll make the world feel more amazing and beautiful and strange. It’ll also make you feel smart and stupid all at once. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) March 14, 2018

A new star is in the heavens tonight. Rest in peace, Stephen Hawking. Your advice and wisdom live on. pic.twitter.com/RqUjo4qQa8 — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) March 14, 2018

RIP Stephen Hawking – an inspiration in so many ways pic.twitter.com/eOqd2gtW5Q — Belinda Carlisle (@belindaofficial) March 14, 2018

I just heard about Stephen Hawking's passing. He was both a genius and my favorite Simpsons character. We'll miss you, buddy. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) March 14, 2018

The incredible #StevenHawking has passed… Thank you for boldly going where no man had gone before. You are in an inspiration in so many many ways. And the contribution you made to man kind will live on forever. #RIP — Peter Facinelli (@peterfacinelli) March 14, 2018

May you ride some stardust to another dimension and watch over us. #RIP #StephenHawking https://t.co/d02l3aiyZW — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) March 14, 2018

God bless you #StephenHawking. There will be nothing ‘brief’ about your history in time. You will be remembered long after we have travelled to other worlds. RIP — Nigel Lythgoe OBE (@dizzyfeet) March 14, 2018

Hawking was diagnosed with motor neurone disease at 21 years of age in 1963 and was given two years to live. As his condition worsened, Hawking gradually began to lose his ability to move, slowly being able to communicate by using a single cheek muscle that was attached to a device that allowed him to speak.

Despite his diagnosis, he continued his studies at Cambridge University and went on to change the subject of cosmology.