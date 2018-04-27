Port Authority Official Resigns After She Was Caught on Camera Cursing at Cops During Traffic Stop

A Port Authority commissioner has resigned following the release of a video showing her dive into a profanity-laden rant against two police officers in New Jersey.

Two Tenafly Police Department officers pulled over a car carrying several passengers on March 31 for having a partially obscured license plate and tinted windows, according to NBC 4. As officers prepared to leave, dashcam footage recorded Caren Turner pulling up to the scene and approaching the two patrolmen after her daughter, a passenger in the car, called her for a ride. Turner, 60, was appointed as a commissioner at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey just last year, NJ.com reports.

“I’m here as a concerned citizen and friend of the mayor,” Turner says as she walks up to the patrol car.

An officer tells Turner that the driver of the vehicle had already been given all of the related information, and reminds her that she isn’t directly involved because everyone in the vehicle is an adult. Additionally, her daughter wasn’t the driver and wasn’t ticketed.

“No, no, no. I’m involved,” Turner replies. “Trust me. I’m very involved.”

As Turner attempts to get the officers to tell her why the vehicle was stopped, she displays her Port Authority badge, NBC reports.

“I am the commissioner of the Port Authority, and I am heading up over 4,000 police officers, Okay?” Turner says.

An officer then tells Turner she is being forceful with them, which isn’t helping her cause.

“I just don’t appreciate your demeanor. You’re being very demanding with me,” the patrolman says, before reminding Turner once more that she isn’t involved in the situation and her daughter isn’t the one in trouble.

“Your daughter is not being summoned. She was not the driver, it’s not her vehicle, it’s not your vehicle,” he says. “How are you involved?”

But the response leads Turner to tell both men she was going to speak with the Tenafly police commissioner about the traffic stop—seeemingly threatening the officers that she would use her position to get them in trouble. To further emphasize her anger, Turner tells the officers that they “ruined” Easter weekend for everyone in the car, the video shows.

As the exchange continues, Turner calls both men a “disappointment.” The encounter only becomes more heated after the officers recommend she take the passengers home.

“You may shut the f— up and not tell me when I may take my kid and her friends, who are Ph.D. students from M.I.T. and Yale,” she says. “You may tell me nothing, because you told me nothing. Shame on both of you.”

Turner resigned from her position last week, just before the video was released to the public, according to NBC 4. In a statement to NJ.com, the Port Authority addressed a probe into Turner’s behavior that followed them becoming aware of the incident.

“Immediately upon learning of allegations that Commissioner Turner violated the Board’s newly-enacted Code of Ethics, an Inspector General investigation was begun,” the statement reads. “The investigation revealed conduct that was profoundly disturbing. After Commissioner Turner became aware of the investigation, she resigned.”