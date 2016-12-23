Cancer Survivor Collects Christmas Cards for Friend with Inoperable Tumors: ‘She Loves to Read Them’

Last July, Baylee Beckley fell and hit her head. Her mother, Cena, took her to a local ER to make sure she was okay, and a CAT scan showed that even though 5-year-old Baylee was okay from the fall, there was a bigger issue at play.

“We had a CAT scan done and she was negative for any kind of trauma from the fall. However, they found the mass. Within 12 hours, she was diagnosed with DIPG,” Cena told Fox 61.

DIPGs, or diffuse intrinsic pontine gliomas, are, to put it mildly, not great. “It’s inoperable,” Cena said. “There is nothing we can go in and take out, and do anything about. So we started radiation within two weeks. We completed it in September. The doctors say she had six to nine months,” she added.

Baylee attended the Cleveland Cavaliers’ annual Flashes of Hope Big Shots and Little Stars fundraiser for cancer research. She wore a formal gown and a headpiece for the event, and met LeBron James, along with other members of the Cavs.

But more than the pros assembled at the event, Baylee made one friend who mattered considerably more: Kendall Evans, a 5-year-old cancer survivor.

“They met within the first few minutes. And me and Cena didn’t exist anymore,” Kendall’s mom Tammy told Fox61. “These kids took it over, they ran the show and they became friends.”

Not long ago, Tammy and Kendall were checking up with Baylee on Facebook, when they discovered an interest the pair didn’t cover when they first met: Getting letters in the mail.

“She loves to open cards and gifts and whatever it may be,” Tammy said. “And I thought to myself, ‘How can we make sure that this kid gets every card we can possibly get to her by Christmas?'”

Evans posted the idea on her own Facebook, and Christmas cards have been flooding in by the dozens for Baylee.

“I feel like she needs to have a great Christmas because this is probably her last,” Cena said. When Baylee gets a new card, “She just smiles,” her mom added. “She loves to read them. We actually take them and hang them on her door in her room so she can look at all the cards.”

If you’d like to send a card to Baylee, you can do so at PO Box 347332, Parma, OH 44134.