Cancer Patient Wins A Year Of Free Pizza, Donates It To Food Bank: ‘I Just Wanted to Give Back’

Josh Katrick had just undergone his eighth round of chemotherapy for colon cancer when he received a bit of good news.

The 36-year-old was told he won free pizza for an entire year from his neighborhood pizza restaurant in Northampton, Pennsylvania, but instead of immediately going to get a slice he paid it forward and donated his gift to a local food bank, CNN reports.

“You know the saying, ‘When life gives you lemons make lemonade,’Well, when life gives you pizza, give away a slice,” he told the news outlet.

Katrick, who was diagnosed in July, had been eating at Mario’s Pizza since he was a child and was one of 1,200 people to enter the competition. The winner would get two large pizzas and soda, every month for the next year.

After receiving an email on Friday from the restaurant telling him he won, Katrick responded asking if he could give the free pizza to someone else.

“We asked the question, ‘Who are you thinking?’ and he said, ‘Northampton Food Bank.’ And it kind of, like, it hit a nerve…in the heart,” said manager Frank Grigoli.

The restaurant felt that his selfless act couldn’t go unnoticed and made sure he would still get his prize.

“I thought someone would win, they’d be excited, come in and get their pizzas, but a story like this to come out of a contest like that…” Giuseppe Aiello, the son of the family-run pizzeria’s co-owner, told WFMZ.

Katrick, who had surgery for his cancer in September, didn’t think twice about his decision.

“After everything I went through these last few months — I met so many people and have been receiving so much — I felt I wanted to give back,” Katrick told CNN. “The food bank are very thankful. They’re amazed by it. They will put it to good use.”

His generosity doesn’t stop there.

“Maybe I’ll share with my friends on Facebook [and] make a contest of my own to see if anyone would like some pizza,” he said.