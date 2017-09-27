California Grandmother Needs Live-Saving Stem-Cell Transplant from Sister in Vietnam But the U.S. Won’t Grant Her Visa

A 60-year-old grandmother in Garden Grove, California, is fighting for her life after her sister, who is a donor match and lives in Vietnam, was denied a temporary visa to travel to the U.S. for a stem-cell transplant.

Helen Huynh, a U.S. citizen who emigrated from Vietnam in 1991, was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in February. After she was told by doctors that she needed a stem-cell transplant in order to survive, her family members immediately got tested. One of Huynh’s three sisters — all of whom live in Vietnam — turned out to be a rare 100 percent match.

“We were all like, ‘Hallelujah! All we have to do is fly her here,’” Huynh’s oldest daughter, Yvonne AiVan Murray, told The Washington Post. “And that’s when everything fell apart.”

Since Huynh’s grim prognosis on Valentine’s Day, her sister, Thuy Nguyen, has applied for a visa to travel to the United States for the medical procedure but has repeatedly been denied, according to the family.

“We feel betrayed,” Murray told The Washington Post. “We feel like we’re doing everything we can, we can show that we are Americans, yet there is only one thing preventing us from getting the stem cell transplant, and that’s the U.S. government.”

After the diagnosis, Thuy went to interview with U.S. officials at the embassy in Ho Chi Minh City for a visa. Murray said that the embassy wanted to know if she had been outside of the United States before. When they discovered she hadn’t, they ended the conversation and sent her a denial letter, according to the family.

“Evidence may come in many forms, but when considered together, it must be enough for the interviewing officer to conclude that the applicant’s overall circumstances, including social, family, economic and other ties abroad, will compel him or her to leave the United States at the end of the temporary stay,” the letter stated, according to The Washington Post.

“Regrettably, Ms. Nguyen was unable to establish to the satisfaction of the interviewing officer that her employment, financial and family situation in Vietnam constituted sufficient ties to compel her to depart the United States,” the letter continued.

Murray called the decision “stupid” and said that her aunt has no interest in visiting other countries.

“She’s not poor, but that’s the mentality that these interviewers have: If you are from a less developed country, you won’t leave,” she told the outlet, adding that Thuy is a business owner, has family in Vietnam and is financially stable.

In the meantime, the family has created a GoFundMe page to help with the legal and medical bills that continue to grow.

They’ve hired an immigration lawyer and have also had Huynh’s doctors write letters to the government stressing the importance of the transplant.

“This patient will benefit from a life-saving procedure utilizing stem cells,” a physician from the University of California at Irvine Medical Center wrote in an August letter, according to The Washington Post. “For humanitarian reasons, we are requesting the patient’s sister . . . be granted a Temporary Visa to enter the United States so that she can assist in donating her stem cells to save our patient’s life.”