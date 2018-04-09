Victim, 21, of Canadian Hockey Team Bus Crash to Save the Lives of Others Through Organ Donation

One of the victims in the bus crash involving a junior league hockey team in Canada on Friday that killed 15 people could help save at least six others as an organ donor.

Logan Boulet, who was killed after the passenger bus crashed into a tractor-trailer, signed his donor card just weeks ago — as soon as he turned 21-years-old, his family told Global News. And on Saturday, they found positive matches for his organs that could save at least six people’s lives.

According to Global News, Boulet was put on life support and his organs were harvested overnight on Saturday.

“Despite other media reports today, Logan’s strong heart continues to beat this evening,” his parents said in a statement to the news outlet. “The final harvesting of Logan’s organs will take place overnight, now that he has positive matches for all organs donated. He is giving new hope to at least six different people. Logan made it clear previously that he signed his donor card as soon as he turned 21. Even in his eventual passing, he will be a selfless hero.”

Toby Boulet/Facebook

A defenseman for the Humboldt Broncos, Boulet was with his teammates on Friday on their way to a Saskatchewan Junior League playoff game in the town of Nipawin when the accident occured, according to a statement on the team’s website.

Ten players and five others, including two coaches, died, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the Office of the Chief Coroner said in a press release.

The team’s head coach, Darcy Haugan, 42, was one of the victims in Friday’s crash, according to the release. During a press conference Sunday, Broncos President Kevin Garinger told reporters Haugan was an “incredible” coach, husband and father, according to CNN.

My big little brother, Darcy. The tears just keep coming… pic.twitter.com/HyhpQ4PIhe — invisigirlonfire (@DebbieJayneC) April 7, 2018

“He talked about the fact that the Humboldt Broncos were about not building hockey players, but creating amazing young men … and that was Darcy’s belief, and through that process they would’ve ultimately become great hockey players, too, which was also the case.” “He’s sadly missed by our entire organization,” Garinger said.

Twenty-year-old Jaxon Joseph, the son of former NHL player Chris Joseph, also died in the crash. The Pittsburgh Penguins, Joseph’s former team, expressed their condolences on Twitter. “We offer our heartfelt condolences to Pittsburgh Penguins alumnus Chris Joseph, whose son, Jaxon, was among those who tragically passed away in the Humboldt Broncos bus accident.”

We offer our heartfelt condolences to Pittsburgh Penguins alumnus Chris Joseph, whose son, Jaxon, was among those who tragically passed away in the Humboldt Broncos bus accident.https://t.co/MjynjKJMlk — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) April 7, 2018

A GoFundMe page was created for the players and families affected. Over $5 million has already been donated and will go directly to the victims’ families.

According the CNN, the other players who died in the crash were: Adam Herold, 16; Connor Lukan, 21; Evan Thomas, 18; Jacob Leicht, 19; Logan Schatz, 20; Logan Hunter, 18; and Stephen Wack, 21. Assistant coach Mark Cross, 27, also died. The driver of the bus, Glen Doerksen, 59, was also named as one of the victims.