Mom Has Hands and Feet Amputated After Contracting Flesh-Eating Bacteria After Giving Birth

Lindsey Hubley and her fiancé Mike Sampson were ecstatic when they learned in June 2016 that they’d be welcoming their first child. A year later, Hubley is coping with the loss of her legs and hands in a tragedy the family never expected.

“It’s been very hard to accept that this is who I am now,” Hubley, 33, told Cosmopolitan. “Of course, there are days when I’m down, wondering how this happened to me, and whether it’s all a dream.”

Hubley, of Nova Scotia, Canada, gave birth to little Myles on March 2 without any complications, but later learned that she had developed necrotizing fasciitis, a flesh-eating bacteria that destroys tissue under the skin.

“My legs and forearms were turning a bluish, grayish color, and I was terrified,” she told the site. “Doctors determined in the weeks that followed that there was no chance I’d regain use of my hands or feet, and I’d need a quadruple amputation.”

“An infection had caused blood clots to clog the veins carrying blood to my extremities, and my limbs were dying,” she added.

Now, Hubley is suing Halifax’s Izaak Walton Killam Health Centre, alleging that she developed the infection because doctors left part of her placenta in her body following the birth and failed to properly repair a vaginal tear, her attorney, Ray Wagner tells PEOPLE.

“She also has suffered from kidney failure, so she will need a transplant,” he says of Hubley. “And she’s had a hysterectomy.”

Hospital officials have yet to respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Hubley has undergone numerous surgeries since giving birth to Myles, and is now recovering from an operation on one of her amputation wounds, Wagner tells PEOPLE.

According to the lawsuit obtained by PEOPLE, Hubley complained of stomach pains after returning home, only to have doctors give her an enema for constipation. Hubley asserts that had doctors properly examined her during the visit, they may have been able to diagnose the deadly infection sooner.

“They didn’t properly examine her … If they had done that, our contention is, her injuries would not have been as significant as they are,” Wagner says. “She may have still had some issues, but they wouldn’t be anywhere as close to where they are now.”

The family is looking to find out what exactly caused the infection and is seeking money to cover the cost of Hubley’s prosthetics.

Now, as Hubley prepares to enter a rehabilitation center, where she will learn to walk and cope with the loss of her limbs, she said she is determined to look on the bright side.

“I’ve managed to stay positive and be thankful that I’m still here to get to know the son I carried for nine months,” she told Cosmopolitan. “After all, I came very close to not knowing him, and him not knowing me. And that would have been devastating.”

In rehab, she will learn to change diapers, feed her now 7-month-old boy and walk.

“Specifically, down the aisle so Mike and I can finally get married, although we’ve yet to set a date,” she said. “What we’ve been through has made our relationship so much stronger. He’s been my rock, and I’ve been his.”

As for her long road to recovery ahead, Hubley told the site, “I’m told amputees need to be extra strong to get around using prosthetics. When I get there, I think I’ll be the strongest I’ve ever been.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to cover Hubley’s medical and living expenses.