California Student, 22, Beats Cancer Twice During College to Graduate on Time

At age 19, Camille Chabot was diagnosed with Stage IV Hodgkin’s lymphoma just before starting her sophomore year at Cal Poly State University, San Luis Obispo.

“There were so many family and friends who told me, ‘Just slow down and graduate next year. You’ll look back in 10 years, and you’ll be happy that you did,’” Chabot, 22, recalled in her profile on the school’s website.

Not only has the Dublin, California native crammed school work these past four years, but she has also persevered through surgery, a dozen chemotherapy sessions, a relapse, and a bone marrow transplant. And last weekend, Chabot graduated — as planned with fellow 4,500 classmates — and earned a liberal studies degree with the future goal of becoming an elementary school teacher.

“Honestly, it was always my goal to finish with the people that I started with (in 2013). I wanted to be able to say, ‘I had cancer twice, and I graduated in four years — with a minor in French,’” Chabot said proudly.

During chemotherapy sessions, Chabot continued her studies by working on a laptop computer to complete her online classes. “During my second and third year, I missed several classes and three quarters,” she said, adding that she remained on track academically with the help of professors and advisors.

The now-healthy college graduate plans to complete her French minor in Paris over the summer. Chabot will return to Cal Poly in the fall to begin the multiple-subject credential program to ultimately become a principal of an elementary school.