California Woman Gives Birth on Side of the Road After Husband Crashes Car

Ying Shi and her husband Hongwei Zhang were rushing to a San Diego hospital to welcome their little girl early Monday morning when Zhang lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a concrete barrier, according to reports.

Panicked, Zhang ran across Genesee Avenue and managed to flag down a passing car. The driver, Dayna Dumont, just happened to be a nurse at the nearby Scripps Memorial Hospital, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

“He was saying, ‘My wife! My wife!’ The next thing he said was,’The baby came!’ ” Dumont told the Tribune. “I quickly jumped out of my car.”

Dumont told KSWB that the couple’s car was badly damaged, and Zhang had to “rip” the door off to get to his wife. They quickly learned that Shi had already given birth to the baby girl.

“I looked at her, I said, ‘Are you okay?’ She sat there calmly and said, ‘Yes … The baby’s here,’ ” Dumont recalled to the station.

“We kind of pulled her sweatpants down and there was the baby, kind of sitting in her pants.”

A man stopped to help the couple as well, KSWB reports.

Police soon arrived and Dumont held the baby in place as a medic cut the umbilical cord, according to the Tribune. The family was then placed in an ambulance.

The couple later released a statement through the hospital, revealing that they named their daughter Anna, according to KTLA.

“First of all, as Christians we want to thank God for keeping us safe through all of this. Next, we want to thank all of the people who gave us help. When this happened, we thought we were all alone,” the parents said in the statement.

“But very quickly a woman stopped to help us and called 911. Then a man stopped to assist. They were both complete strangers but they stopped to help us anyway. … Our new daughter, Anna, is doing wonderful thanks to all of them.”