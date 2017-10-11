Human Interest
Apocalyptic Photos Show Devastation From Deadly California Wildfires
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at a home as they battle a wildfire in Anaheim Hills, Calif. At least 17 people are dead and more than 180 missing as several wildfires continue to ravage California’s wine country.
Leslie Garnica, 17, cries while recalling the fire, which destroyed her family home in Santa Rosa, Calif. An onslaught of wildfires across a wide swath of Northern California broke out almost simultaneously on Sunday and then grew exponentially, swallowing up properties from wineries to trailer parks and tearing through both tiny rural towns and urban subdivisions.
A firefighter monitors a house burning in Santa Rosa, Calif. Wildfires whipped by powerful winds swept through Northern California sending residents on a headlong flight to safety through smoke and flames as homes burned to the ground.
Kristine Pond reacts as she searches the remains of her family's home destroyed by fires in Santa Rosa.
Smoke and flames rise as a wildfire from Santa Rosa and Napa Valley moves through the area in California.
Homeowners embrace after learning that their home was destroyed by the Canyon 2 fire in Anaheim Hills. The Canyon 2 fire has burned at least 7,500 acres.
A resident rushes to save his home as an out of control wildfire moves through the area of Glen Ellen, Calif.
Drew Casey, left, and his fiancee Lauren Foster watch a wildfire from a road closure, in Napa, Calif.
The sun rises through a cloud of smoke after a wildfire swept through Sonoma County.
A woman evacuates horses as strong Santa Ana winds blow fire and smoke from the Canyon 2 Fire toward them.
Jim Stites watches part of his neighborhood burn in Fountaingrove, Calif.
A helicopter dumps water on a home as firefighters battle a wildfire in Anaheim Hills.
Juliette Martin, 63, cries after returning to her home of 16 years that was destroyed in Sonoma County.