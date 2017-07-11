California Teen Wins Lottery Twice in One Week, Collecting More Than $650K: ‘I Just Wanted to Cry’

To all you hopefuls holding on to the prospect of winning the lottery even once, you might want to befriend Rosa Dominguez to see if her luck will rub off on you—because she just had one of the most legendary weeks of all time.

While on a recent drive home to California from Arizona, 19-year-old Dominguez bought lottery tickets while pumping gas in San Luis Obispo County, California. When she scratched off the Power 5’s ticket she purchased for $5, Dominguez discovered she had won the top prize of $555,555. “I was so nervous I just wanted to cry,” Dominguez told officials from the California Lottery.

A few days later, Dominguez decided to test her luck another time. She went to a local Valero gas station in Greenfield—a city in Monterey County—and bought a $5 Lucky Fortune Scratcher. For the second time in a week, Dominguez won the top prize, this time to the tune of $100,000. This brought the total winnings of her epic week to $655,555. Talk about a return on investment!

The California Lottery says that Dominguez recently visited their East Bay District Office to claim her prizes. If you’re wondering what she’s going to do with her newfound fortune, Dominguez says she’s simply going shopping and buying a new car. No telling if she plans to see if she can go three-for-three.